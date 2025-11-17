5 Active Batters With Most Runs In Ashes Series: Steve Smith Leads, Joe Root Follows Behind - Check Full List
As Ashes 2025 starts from 21st November, here are the top 5 active batters with the most runs in the Ashes series ahead of the much-anticipated clash.
Steve Smith - 3417 Runs
Steve Smith leads all active batters in Ashes cricket with a remarkable 3,417 runs in 37 matches. His dominance stems from incredible consistency, elite shot selection, and unmatched adaptability against English conditions. Smith has produced some of the greatest modern Ashes innings, shaping multiple series wins for Australia. His ability to perform under pressure makes him a central figure every Ashes cycle.
Impact on the Ashes Rivalry
Smith’s average against England ranks among the best in Ashes history. From the 2019 epic at Edgbaston to his twin centuries at Lord’s in 2015, he has repeatedly tormented England’s bowlers. Heading into the 2025 Ashes, his experience, technique, and big-match temperament remain Australia’s biggest assets in the batting department.
Joe Root - 2428 Runs
Joe Root follows with 2,428 runs in 34 matches, making him the highest run-scorer for England among active players. Known for his classy stroke play and unmatched consistency, Root has carried England's batting for more than a decade. His ability to anchor innings and build long partnerships has been crucial in keeping England competitive in tough Ashes battles.
England’s Dependable Leader
Root has produced memorable knocks in both home and away Ashes campaigns. His technique against pace and spin makes him England’s most reliable batter across conditions. As England rebuild for Ashes 2025, Root’s experience and leadership, despite not being captain, remain vital for their chances.
Ben Stokes - 1562 Runs
Ben Stokes has scored 1,562 runs in 24 Ashes Tests, and every run carries weight due to his match-winning reputation. His fearless approach and ability to rise in big moments make him England’s most inspirational figure. From Headingley 2019 to numerous pressure chases, Stokes always finds a way to keep England in the hunt.
A Game-Changer in All Conditions
Stokes doesn’t just score runs; he changes games. His counterattacking style disrupts bowling plans, while his resilience under pressure defines his legacy. As Ashes 2025 approaches, Stokes’ form and fitness will play a major role in England’s hopes of reclaiming the urn.
Jonny Bairstow - 1406 Runs
Jonny Bairstow has accumulated 1,406 runs in 26 matches, emerging as one of England’s most impactful middle-order players in the rivalry. Known for his aggressive batting, he brings momentum and unpredictability to England’s innings.
Key for England’s Explosive Approach
Bairstow’s counterpunching innings have turned several Ashes Tests in England’s favour. Whether keeping wicket or playing as a specialist batter, he adds balance and firepower. With England embracing an aggressive style, Bairstow’s role becomes even more important for the Ashes 2025.
Usman Khawaja - 1378 Runs
Usman Khawaja has scored 1,378 runs in 19 Ashes Tests, proving to be one of the most dependable openers in recent years. His calm temperament and safe technique help Australia navigate the crucial early overs. Khawaja’s resurgence since 2021 has strengthened Australia’s top order significantly.
Big Runs in Big Moments
Khawaja has delivered crucial knocks in both home and away Ashes series. His patience and ability to grind out long innings wear down bowling attacks and set platforms for Australia’s middle order. Heading into Ashes 2025, he remains one of the most vital components of Australia’s batting lineup.
