Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2920208https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/5-asian-bowlers-with-most-test-wickets-in-sena-countries-jasprit-bumrah-breaks-wasim-akrams-record-check-full-list-2920208
NewsPhotos5 Asian Bowlers With Most Test Wickets In SENA Countries: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wasim Akram's Record; Check Full List
photoDetails

5 Asian Bowlers With Most Test Wickets In SENA Countries: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wasim Akram's Record; Check Full List

Jasprit Bumrah has produced an impressive bowling performance in the ongoing first Test match between India and England at Headingley, Leeds. After taking the wicket of Ben Duckett, Bumrah broke Pakistan great Wasim Akram's record to become the most successful Asian bowler in SENA countries in terms of wickets.

Here's list of 5 Asian bowlers with most Test wickets In SENA countries:

Updated:Jun 22, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Jasprit Bumrah

1/7
1. Jasprit Bumrah

With 150* wickets, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.

Follow Us

2. Wasim Akram

2/7
2. Wasim Akram

With 146 wickets, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram is the second-highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.  

Follow Us

3. Anil Kumble

3/7
3. Anil Kumble

With 141 wickets, former India spinner Anil Kumble is the third-highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.  

Follow Us

4. Ishant Sharma

4/7
4. Ishant Sharma

With 130 wickets, India pacer Ishant Sharma is the fourth-highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.  

Follow Us

5. Mohammed Shami

5/7
5. Mohammed Shami

With 123 wickets, India pacer Mohammed Shami is the fifth-highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.  

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah, The Record Breaker

6/7
Jasprit Bumrah, The Record Breaker

Jasprit Bumrah continued to shine on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley. He added two more wickets to the three he had taken on Day 2, picking another impressive five-wicket haul in Test cricket. After his fifer, Bumrah became the first Asian bowler to take 150 Test wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).    

Follow Us

Bumrah Can Create More Records During IND vs ENG Series

7/7
Bumrah Can Create More Records During IND vs ENG Series

Jasprit Bumrah has picked 37 wickets in nine Test matches in England so far. Bumrah needs 10 more wickets to overtake Ishant Sharma (51 wickets in 15 Tests) and become the highest wicket-taker for India in England in Test cricket.   Bumrah’s best Test bowling figures are 6/27 against West Indies in 2019. However, he has the golden opportunity to surpass Ishant Sharma's 7/74, which stands as the best bowling figures by an Indian in England in Test cricket.  

Follow Us
Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah recordsJasprit Bumrah wicketsJasprit Bumrah Test wicketsJasprit Bumrah five-wicket haulJasprit Bumrah Test recordsJasprit Bumrah Wasim AkramJasprit Bumrah vs EnglandJasprit Bumrah fiferWasim AkramWasim Akram recordsWasim Akram Test cricketWasim Akram wicketsJasprit Bumrah IND vs ENGAnil KumbleAnil Kumble wicketsAnil Kumble recordsAnil Kumble test wicketsAnil Kumble Test recordsIshant Sharmaishant sharma wicketsIshant Sharma Test recordsIshant Sharma Test cricketMohammed ShamiMohammed Shami wicketsMohammed Shami recordsMohammed Shami Test wicketsMohammed Shami Test recordsInd vs EngIndia vs EnglandAnderson-Tendulkar TrophyIND vs ENG Test seriesIND vs ENG 1st Test
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
7 Indian Openers To Score Test Centuries In Both England And Australia: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
The Simpsons Theory
From Trump To Titan: Timeline Of Simpsons Predictions That Came True
camera icon18
title
monsoon plant care
Monsoon Plant Care Secrets: How To Keep Your Green Babies Thriving During Rainy Season
camera icon8
title
Jasprit Bumrah debut 2018
A Taste of Their Own Medicine: Jasprit Bumrah Tops This Unwanted Test List
camera icon8
title
Jasprit Bumrah bowled dismissals
BAMBOOZLED: Most Bowled Dismissals For A Bowler In Tests Since 2022
NEWS ON ONE CLICK