Jasprit Bumrah has picked 37 wickets in nine Test matches in England so far. Bumrah needs 10 more wickets to overtake Ishant Sharma (51 wickets in 15 Tests) and become the highest wicket-taker for India in England in Test cricket. Bumrah’s best Test bowling figures are 6/27 against West Indies in 2019. However, he has the golden opportunity to surpass Ishant Sharma's 7/74, which stands as the best bowling figures by an Indian in England in Test cricket.