5 Asian Bowlers With Most Test Wickets In SENA Countries: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wasim Akram's Record; Check Full List
Jasprit Bumrah has produced an impressive bowling performance in the ongoing first Test match between India and England at Headingley, Leeds. After taking the wicket of Ben Duckett, Bumrah broke Pakistan great Wasim Akram's record to become the most successful Asian bowler in SENA countries in terms of wickets.
Here's list of 5 Asian bowlers with most Test wickets In SENA countries:
1. Jasprit Bumrah
With 150* wickets, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.
2. Wasim Akram
With 146 wickets, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram is the second-highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.
3. Anil Kumble
With 141 wickets, former India spinner Anil Kumble is the third-highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.
4. Ishant Sharma
With 130 wickets, India pacer Ishant Sharma is the fourth-highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.
5. Mohammed Shami
With 123 wickets, India pacer Mohammed Shami is the fifth-highest wicket-taker as an Asian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket.
Jasprit Bumrah, The Record Breaker
Jasprit Bumrah continued to shine on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley. He added two more wickets to the three he had taken on Day 2, picking another impressive five-wicket haul in Test cricket. After his fifer, Bumrah became the first Asian bowler to take 150 Test wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).
Bumrah Can Create More Records During IND vs ENG Series
Jasprit Bumrah has picked 37 wickets in nine Test matches in England so far. Bumrah needs 10 more wickets to overtake Ishant Sharma (51 wickets in 15 Tests) and become the highest wicket-taker for India in England in Test cricket. Bumrah’s best Test bowling figures are 6/27 against West Indies in 2019. However, he has the golden opportunity to surpass Ishant Sharma's 7/74, which stands as the best bowling figures by an Indian in England in Test cricket.
