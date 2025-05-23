5 Batsmen To Cross 13000 Test Runs: Joe Root Joins Sachin Tendulkar & Ricky Ponting - Check Full List
Crossing 13,000 Test runs is one of cricket’s rarest milestones, achieved by only five legends in the game’s history. These batting icons have demonstrated unmatched consistency, longevity, and dominance across eras, formats, and continents. Let’s explore what makes their journeys so iconic.
Sachin Tendulkar – The Master Blaster
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Test runs with an astonishing 15,921 in 200 matches. With a Test average of 53.78 and 51 centuries, he was the cornerstone of India’s batting for over two decades. His impeccable technique and ability to handle pressure made him the gold standard of batting excellence.
Tendulkar’s Legacy
Beyond the numbers, Tendulkar’s influence on world cricket is unparalleled. He scored centuries against every major team and adapted to every era of bowling. A symbol of resilience and humility, he inspired millions and redefined what it meant to be a global cricket icon. His name remains synonymous with greatness.
Ricky Ponting – The Australian Warrior
Ricky Ponting scored 13,378 Test runs with an average of 51.85, becoming Australia’s second-highest run-scorer. Known for his aggressive style, sharp cricketing mind, and impeccable pull shot, Ponting was the face of Australia's dominance in the 2000s and remains one of the game’s most respected leaders.
Ponting’s Influence on Australia
Ponting's ability to perform under pressure and lead from the front made him one of the greatest captains in history. With 41 centuries and countless match-winning knocks, he was the engine of Australia's golden era. His legacy continues as a mentor, commentator, and strategist.
Jacques Kallis – The Complete Cricketer
Jacques Kallis is regarded as the greatest all-rounder of the modern era. He scored 13,289 runs in 166 Tests at a stellar average of 55.37 and took 292 wickets. His calm demeanor, impeccable balance, and unmatched versatility made him an invaluable asset to South Africa.
Kallis' Quiet Dominance
Kallis never sought the spotlight, but his impact was immense. He delivered in every condition, saving and winning games with both bat and ball. His balanced contributions defined South Africa’s stability during a transformative phase, and his records speak volumes about his all-around genius.
Rahul Dravid – The Wall
Rahul Dravid amassed 13,288 runs with a Test average of 52.31, earning him the nickname “The Wall” for his unbreakable defense. He was the backbone of India’s batting abroad, playing iconic innings under pressure. With 36 centuries, Dravid defined classical, textbook Test batting.
Dravid’s Everlasting Impact
Dravid's legacy extends beyond his stats, he was India’s most dependable cricketer in tough conditions. Known for his humility and discipline, he transitioned into coaching, helping shape India’s future stars. His ability to grind out sessions and anchor innings made him a legend of unmatched temperament.
Joe Root – The Modern-Day Maestro
England’s Joe Root is the latest to join the 13,000-run club, reaching the milestone in just 153 Tests, the fastest by matches played. With an average above 51, 36 centuries, and an elegant, versatile technique, Root remains the heartbeat of England’s Test batting and continues to break records.
Root vs India
Root's performance in India has been commendable. In 10 Tests played on Indian soil, he has scored 952 runs at an average of 50.10, including two centuries. His role will be important when India tours England for 5 Matche test series.
Trending Photos