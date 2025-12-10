Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 Bowlers With 100-Plus Wickets In All 3 Formats: Lasith Malinga To Jasprit Bumrah - Check In Pics
5 Bowlers With 100-Plus Wickets In All 3 Formats: Lasith Malinga To Jasprit Bumrah - Check In Pics

Only a handful of bowlers in the history of international cricket have taken 100 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, making it one of the rarest milestones in the sport. Here are 5 bowlers who have achived this feat. 

Updated:Dec 10, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
Lasith Malinga - Format Dominance

Lasith Malinga - Format Dominance

Lasith Malinga became the first bowler in history to take 100 wickets in all three formats of international cricket. Known for his sling-arm action and deadly yorkers, he consistently troubled batters across eras. His ability to deliver under pressure made him Sri Lanka’s greatest limited-overs match-winner.

Malinga’s Wicket Milestones

Malinga’s Wicket Milestones

Malinga finished with 101 Test wickets, 338 ODI wickets, and 107 T20I wickets. His mastery at the death overs revolutionised T20 bowling. He remains the only bowler with four wickets in four balls in international cricket.

Tim Southee’s Format Century

Tim Southee’s Format Century

Southee crossed 100 wickets in each format with 391 Test, 221 ODI, and 164 T20I wickets. His remarkable adaptability in all conditions placed him among New Zealand’s greatest fast bowlers.

Tim Southee - New Zealand’s Swing Specialist

Tim Southee - New Zealand’s Swing Specialist

Tim Southee is one of the most consistent all-format fast bowlers of the modern era. His ability to swing the new ball both ways made him a constant threat in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. His longevity and discipline set him apart.

Shakib’s 100-Wicket Feat

Shakib’s 100-Wicket Feat

With 246 Test, 317 ODI, and 149 T20I wickets, Shakib became the first all-rounder to reach 100 wickets in all formats. His consistency and versatility define his legacy in international cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh’s All-Format Giant

Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh’s All-Format Giant

Shakib Al Hasan is widely regarded as one of cricket’s finest all-rounders. His left-arm spin brought control in any conditions, while his tactical awareness made him a match-winner across all formats for Bangladesh.

Shaheen’s Triple-Format Success

Shaheen’s Triple-Format Success

Shaheen completed the rare achievement with 121 Test, 135 ODI, and 126 T20I wickets. Achieving this milestone early in his career highlights his exceptional talent and rapid growth.

Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan’s Pace Sensation

Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan’s Pace Sensation

Shaheen Shah Afridi rose rapidly to become one of Pakistan’s leading fast bowlers. His ability to generate steep bounce and swing at high pace made him lethal with both new and old balls. 

Jasprit Bumrah - India’s Modern Fast-Bowling Icon

Jasprit Bumrah - India’s Modern Fast-Bowling Icon

Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. With 234 Test, 149 ODI, and 101 T20I wickets, he stands as one of the finest multi-format bowlers of his generation.

Bumrah’s Entry into the Elite Club

Bumrah’s Entry into the Elite Club

Jasprit Bumrah revolutionised India’s fast-bowling attack with his unorthodox action and pinpoint accuracy. From yorkers to slower balls, he mastered every variation needed to succeed across formats. 

 

