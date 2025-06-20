Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918825https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/5-captains-who-won-test-series-in-england-not-virat-kohli-or-ms-dhoni-this-legend-from-india-conquered-the-english-soil-in-2007-he-is-2918825
NewsPhotos5 Captains Who Won Test Series In England: Not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, THIS Legend From India Conquered The English Soil In 2007, He Is…
photoDetails

5 Captains Who Won Test Series In England: Not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, THIS Legend From India Conquered The English Soil In 2007, He Is…

England has long been considered one of the toughest venues in cricket, yet a select few overseas captains have orchestrated remarkable victories. Here’s a look at those who achieved the extraordinary. 

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Steve Waugh (Australia, 2001) – Won 4–1

1/7
Steve Waugh (Australia, 2001) – Won 4–1

As Australia’s captain, Waugh led a dominant Ashes campaign, with Australia winning the series 4–1 on English soil. His unbeaten 157 at The Oval and the pace-spin combination of McGrath and Warne, who took 63 wickets, secured Australia’s dominance.

 

Follow Us

Rahul Dravid (India, 2007) – Won 1–0

2/7
Rahul Dravid (India, 2007) – Won 1–0

Dravid became the first Indian captain since Ajit Wadekar to lead India to a Test series win in England, defeating them 1–0 in 2007. His composed leadership and strong batting were crucial in a hard-fought series.

 

Follow Us

Graeme Smith (South Africa, 2008 & 2012)

3/7
Graeme Smith (South Africa, 2008 & 2012)

2008 (2–1): South Africa surprised many by sealing a historic series win in England, with Smith’s leadership central to the success. 2012 (2–0): Smith made history again as the first overseas captain to record a 2–0 series win in England. 

 

Follow Us

Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka, 2014) – Won 1–0

4/7
Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka, 2014) – Won 1–0

Under Mathews, Sri Lanka secured a rare away Test series win in England in 2014, dominated by disciplined spin and pace bowling strategy.

 

Follow Us

Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 2021) – Won 1–0

5/7
Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 2021) – Won 1–0

Williamson led the Black Caps to a 1–0 Test series victory in England in 2021, a testament to New Zealand’s team cohesion and his calm captaincy.

 

Follow Us

Conquered The English Soil

6/7
Conquered The English Soil

These captains not only led their teams to historic Test wins on English soil but also broke well-established norms, showcasing exceptional skill and strategic excellence outside their home environments.

 

Follow Us

Can Shubman Gill Join The Elite List

7/7
Can Shubman Gill Join The Elite List

As India embarks on a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, all eyes are on Shubman Gill, the youngest Indian Test captain since Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. With a fresh squad, renewed energy, and a historic opportunity, the question arises: Can Shubman Gill lead India to a rare Test series win in England?

 

Follow Us
visiting captains to win in EnglandTest series wins in EnglandShubman Gill captaincyIndia vs England Test 2025Steve Waugh England 2001Rahul Dravid 2007 England seriesGraeme Smith Test winsAngelo Mathews England 2014Kane Williamson England 2021winning Test series in Englandhistoric Test captainsIndian cricket historyShubman Gill Test captainWTC 2025-27England home Test record
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India’s First Underwater Metro: This Runs Beneath The River – Check Speed, Fare, Route Details
camera icon8
title
BBL 2025 overseas draft
BBL 2025–26 Overseas Draft: Full Team-Wise Player List And Key Signings; Babar Azam, Finn Allen & Sam Curran Among The Top Picks
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's Most Profitable Train: Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi, THIS Richest Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Game-Changer EV? 800+ Km Range, 0-80% Charge In 31 Minutes: Meet India’s Longest-Range Electric Car - It's Not Tata, Mahindra, BMW Or Audi; Priced At Rs...
camera icon10
title
highest earning athletes 2025
Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2025: Not Messi Or Tyson Fury, THIS Player Tops The List With Impressive Net Worth, Was Once Expelled From School, Now Earns In Millions, He Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK