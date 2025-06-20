5 Captains Who Won Test Series In England: Not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, THIS Legend From India Conquered The English Soil In 2007, He Is…
England has long been considered one of the toughest venues in cricket, yet a select few overseas captains have orchestrated remarkable victories. Here’s a look at those who achieved the extraordinary.
Steve Waugh (Australia, 2001) – Won 4–1
As Australia’s captain, Waugh led a dominant Ashes campaign, with Australia winning the series 4–1 on English soil. His unbeaten 157 at The Oval and the pace-spin combination of McGrath and Warne, who took 63 wickets, secured Australia’s dominance.
Rahul Dravid (India, 2007) – Won 1–0
Dravid became the first Indian captain since Ajit Wadekar to lead India to a Test series win in England, defeating them 1–0 in 2007. His composed leadership and strong batting were crucial in a hard-fought series.
Graeme Smith (South Africa, 2008 & 2012)
2008 (2–1): South Africa surprised many by sealing a historic series win in England, with Smith’s leadership central to the success. 2012 (2–0): Smith made history again as the first overseas captain to record a 2–0 series win in England.
Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka, 2014) – Won 1–0
Under Mathews, Sri Lanka secured a rare away Test series win in England in 2014, dominated by disciplined spin and pace bowling strategy.
Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 2021) – Won 1–0
Williamson led the Black Caps to a 1–0 Test series victory in England in 2021, a testament to New Zealand’s team cohesion and his calm captaincy.
Conquered The English Soil
These captains not only led their teams to historic Test wins on English soil but also broke well-established norms, showcasing exceptional skill and strategic excellence outside their home environments.
Can Shubman Gill Join The Elite List
As India embarks on a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, all eyes are on Shubman Gill, the youngest Indian Test captain since Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. With a fresh squad, renewed energy, and a historic opportunity, the question arises: Can Shubman Gill lead India to a rare Test series win in England?
Trending Photos