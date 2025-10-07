5 Champions Trophy Star Misses Out In India’s ODI Squad For Australia: Ravindra Jadeja To Hardik Pandya - Check Full List
India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Australia series has raised eyebrows, with several senior players from the 2025 Champions Trophy left out.
Ravindra Jadeja - The Big Miss
Ravindra Jadeja’s omission is the biggest surprise. The selectors went with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar instead, focusing on spin variety over experience.
Mohammed Shami - Pace Veteran Dropped
Mohammed Shami, one of India’s top performers in the Champions Trophy, finds no place in the squad. With India opting for younger pacers, Shami’s absence hints at a transition phase.
Varun Chakravarthy - Spinner Overlooked
Varun Chakravarthy, who shared the highest wicket tally in the Champions Trophy, has been ignored. Selectors appear to prefer all-round spin options for better balance in Australian conditions.
Hardik Pandya - Injury Strikes Again
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is recovering from a quadriceps injury and has been ruled out of the series. His absence leaves a major gap in India’s pace-bowling all-rounder department.
Rishabh Pant - Another Injury Blow
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a toe fracture and couldn’t make the squad. His absence opens doors for Dhruv Jurel, who has been named the backup keeper.
Why These Omissions?
Injuries and workload management seem to be the main reasons. India are also focusing on long-term plans with the 2027 World Cup in sight, giving more chances to younger names.
New Faces and Replacements
Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar lead the spin attack. Dhruv Jurel gets a backup keeper role, while new pacers will fill in for Shami and Pandya.
Looking Ahead
The selection signals a generational shift. The management wants to test fresh combinations in Australian conditions before finalizing a core for the next World Cup cycle.
What’s Next for the Seniors?
Questions remain over Jadeja and Shami’s ODI futures. Will they make a comeback, or is India moving beyond its old guard for the next era of white-ball cricket?
Trending Photos