NewsPhotos5 Cricketers Who Have Played 100 Matches In All Formats: Mushfiqur Rahim Joins Virat Kohli, David Warner - Check In Pics
5 Cricketers Who Have Played 100 Matches In All Formats: Mushfiqur Rahim Joins Virat Kohli, David Warner - Check In Pics

Cricket’s evolution has created specialists, but only a handful have conquered every format. Mushfiqur Rahman recently played his 100th test match, completing the list. Here are 5 players who have played 100 matches in all formats. 

Updated:Nov 22, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Ross Taylor: The Pioneer

Ross Taylor: The Pioneer

Ross Taylor became the first cricketer in history to play 100 matches in all three formats. His career for New Zealand showcased adaptability and longevity as the game evolved. He represented his country for more than a decade and consistently performed across conditions, formats, and roles, middle-order anchor, finisher, and stabiliser.

Ross Taylor: Legacy

Ross Taylor: Legacy

Taylor retired as one of New Zealand’s greatest batters. His calm presence and ability to handle pressure made him a pivotal figure in World Cup campaigns and Test successes. He left behind a record that will remain rare for years, proving that consistency across formats is one of cricket’s toughest challenges.

Virat Kohli: The Modern Giant

Virat Kohli: The Modern Giant

Virat Kohli stands as one of the most complete cricketers of the modern era. Playing 100 games in each format reflects his incredible work ethic, form, and fitness. From run-chases to gruelling Test innings, Kohli mastered every situation, making him one of India’s most dependable match-winners.

Virat Kohli: Impact and Influence

Virat Kohli: Impact and Influence

Beyond numbers, Kohli changed the mindset of Indian cricket, bringing aggression, intensity, and elite fitness standards. His ability to switch between formats without compromising quality makes him one of the few true three-format greats of the game.

David Warner: Explosive and Fearless

David Warner: Explosive and Fearless

David Warner’s journey from T20 specialist to all-format opener is remarkable. He made an immediate impact with fearless stroke play and high scoring rates. Warner’s willingness to dominate bowlers set a new tone for opening batting, particularly in Tests, where aggression became a weapon.

David Warner: Proven Across Formats

David Warner: Proven Across Formats

Reaching 100 matches in all three formats highlights Warner’s adaptability and fitness. Whether in ODI World Cups or Ashes series, he remained a central figure for Australia. His aggressive style helped redefine modern opening batting and made him a crucial match-winner across continents.

Tim Southee: The Bowling Warrior

Tim Southee: The Bowling Warrior

Tim Southee is one of the rare bowlers to achieve this milestone. His swing bowling made him dangerous with the new ball in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. New Zealand trusted him across formats because of his consistency, accuracy, and ability to strike early breakthroughs.

Tim Southee: Captain and Leader

Tim Southee: Captain and Leader

Southee’s milestone proves longevity isn’t only for batters. His leadership qualities helped New Zealand succeed globally, including their rapid rise in world rankings. As a bowler who thrived across formats, Southee stands as an inspiration for modern multi-format pacers.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh’s Backbone

Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh’s Backbone

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi to play 100 matches in all formats, symbolising dedication, resilience, and national pride. As wicketkeeper and batter, he handled dual responsibilities and was often the stabiliser in Bangladesh’s batting lineup. 

Mushfiqur Rahim: A Quiet Champion

Mushfiqur Rahim: A Quiet Champion

Mushfiqur’s adaptability helped Bangladesh grow from underdogs to a competitive global force. His record shows how integral he has been to the country’s cricketing evolution. His milestone stands as a testament to consistency, skill, and perseverance across more than a decade of international cricket.

