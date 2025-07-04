5 Cricketers Who Scored Double Hundreds In Both Test And ODI: Shubman Gill Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma & More - Check List
Scoring a double century in either Test or ODI cricket is a significant achievement—but doing it in both formats is a rare and elite feat. Only five players in the history of international cricket have managed this remarkable milestone.
Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI Milestone
Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer in history to score a double century in One-Day Internationals when he smashed an unbeaten 200* against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.
Tendulkar’s Test Dominance
Tendulkar has six double hundreds in Test cricket, showcasing his consistency and longevity. Notable among them are his 241* against Australia in Sydney (2004) and 248* against Bangladesh in Dhaka (2004).
Virender Sehwag’s ODI Brilliance
Virender Sehwag stormed into the ODI double century club with a breathtaking 219 against the West Indies in 2011. Known for his fearless stroke play, Sehwag’s knock came off just 149 balls.
Sehwag’s Test Trailblazer
Sehwag was a game-changer in Tests too, scoring two triple centuries: 309 against Pakistan (2004) and 319 against South Africa (2008), alongside multiple doubles.
Rohit Sharma, The ODI King
Rohit Sharma holds the world record for the highest individual score in ODIs with 264 against Sri Lanka (2014). He has three ODI double centuries in total, showcasing a rare ability to accelerate deep into innings while maintaining control.
Sharma’s Test Resilience
Rohit proved his long-format credentials with a gritty 212 against South Africa in Ranchi (2019). Opening the innings, he batted with composure and power, proving critics wrong and cementing his role as a dependable top-order Test batsman for India.
Chris Gayle’s World Cup Storm
Chris Gayle became the first non-Indian to score an ODI double century when he smashed 215 off 147 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.
Gayle’s Powerhouse In Test
In Tests, Gayle’s most memorable innings include 317 vs South Africa and 333 vs Sri Lanka. His ability to mix flair with patience made him one of the few batsmen to score triple tons.
Shubman Gill’s ODI Breakthrough
In January 2023, Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian to score an ODI double century with his 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad. The knock showcased his elegant timing and sharp stroke play, marking his arrival as a white-ball superstar in the making.
Gill’s Test High Point
Gill elevated his status in red-ball cricket with a masterful 269 against England at Edgbaston in July 2025, the highest Test score by an Indian in England. This innings confirmed his ability to anchor and dominate in the most challenging conditions.
Trending Photos