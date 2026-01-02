Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 Indian Batters With Most Runs In T20 World Cup History: Virat Kohli Leads, Gautam Gambhir At No.5 - Check Full List
5 Indian Batters With Most Runs In T20 World Cup History: Virat Kohli Leads, Gautam Gambhir At No.5 - Check Full List

India has produced some of the finest batters in T20 World Cup history, with several players delivering match-winning performances on the biggest global stage. Here are India's top 5 highest run scorers in the T20 World Cup.

Updated:Jan 02, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Virat Kohli -1292 Runs

Virat Kohli -1292 Runs

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history with 1292 runs in 35 matches. He averages an outstanding 58.72 and has scored 15 fifties, delivering consistency and match-winning knocks on the biggest stage.

 

Kohli’s Impact in T20 World Cups

Kohli’s Impact in T20 World Cups

Kohli’s ability to anchor innings while maintaining a high strike rate sets him apart from others. His performances in knockout matches and against top teams have made him India’s most reliable T20 batter. 

Rohit Sharma - 1220 Runs

Rohit Sharma - 1220 Runs

Rohit Sharma has scored 1220 runs in 47 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 34.85. With 12 half-centuries, he has played several impactful knocks at the top of the order across multiple editions.

 

Rohit’s Big-Match Temperament

Rohit’s Big-Match Temperament

Rohit has delivered crucial knocks in pressure games, especially in ICC tournaments. His experience and calm presence make him one of India’s most dependable batters on the big stage. 

Yuvraj Singh - 593 Runs

Yuvraj Singh - 593 Runs

Yuvraj Singh scored 593 runs in the T20 World Cups and remains one of India’s most iconic performers. His fearless batting and ability to change games within a few overs made him a crowd favourite. 

Yuvraj’s Legacy in T20 Cricket

Yuvraj’s Legacy in T20 Cricket

From smashing six sixes in an over to rescuing India in tough situations, Yuvraj’s impact is unforgettable. He played a key role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. 

MS Dhoni - 529 Runs

MS Dhoni - 529 Runs

MS Dhoni accumulated 529 runs in T20 World Cups, often guiding India home in tense chases. Known for his calm mindset, Dhoni thrived under pressure and finished games with precision. 

Dhoni’s Leadership Edge

Dhoni’s Leadership Edge

Beyond his runs, Dhoni’s leadership and tactical awareness shaped India’s T20 success. He led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007.

Gautam Gambhir - 524 Runs

Gautam Gambhir - 524 Runs

Gautam Gambhir scored 524 runs in 21 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 26.20. With four half-centuries, he provided solidity at the top and played crucial knocks in pressure games. 

 

Gambhir’s Big-Match Temperament

Gambhir’s Big-Match Temperament

Gambhir’s ability to anchor innings under pressure made him invaluable in tournament finals. His fearless approach and consistency helped India lift the inaugural ICC T20I World Cup.

