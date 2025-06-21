Advertisement
5 Indian Players To Score Century In First Test Innings In England: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Sourav Ganguly; Check Full List

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an impressive century (101 off 159) in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds on June 20 (Friday). With this, Jaiswal became the fifth Indian batter to score a hundred on debut in England, joining an elite group of players.

Here's list of 5 Indian batters, who have scored century in first Test innings in England:

Updated:Jun 21, 2025, 01:31 AM IST
1. Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay scored 146 runs in his first Test innings in England during the first Test of India's tour in 2014 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.  

2. Vijay Manjrekar

Vijay Manjrekar scored 133 runs in his debut Test innings in England at Headingley, Leeds during the 1952 tour.   

3. Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, on his Test debut, scored a memorable 131 runs while batting at No. 3 at Lord's, London in 1996. Ganguly hit 20 boundaries during that historic knock.  

4. Sandeep Patil

Sandeep Patil scored an unbeaten 129 in his first Test innings in England at Old Trafford, Manchester during the 1982 tour.  

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fantastic knock (101 off 159) in his first Test innings in England on Day 1 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds on June 20 (Friday).  

Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List

After his fantastic century, Yashasvi Jaiswal joined Sachin Tendulkar and others in the elite list in Test cricket.

Most centuries for India aged 23 or below in Tests

11 - Sachin Tendulkar (80 inns)

5 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (37 inns)

5 - Ravi Shastri (61 inns)

5 - Dilip Vengsarkar (59 inns)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Second-Youngest Indian Centurion In England

Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the second-youngest Indian centurion in England.

Youngest centurion in England for India in Tests

21y 221d - Syed Mushtaq Ali vs ENG, Manchester, 1936

23y 174d - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs ENG, Leeds, 2025

23y 292d - Virender Sehwag vs ENG, Nottingham, 2002

24y 287d - Vijay Merchant vs ENG, Manchester, 1936

