5 Indian Players To Score Test Century Against England At Edgbaston, Birmingham: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli And...

Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian player to hit a Test hundred against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India captain Gill achieved the massive feat during the ongoing second match against England after scoring an impressive double century. Notably, India haven't won any match at Edgbaston in Test cricket history so far and they have a great chance to create history.

Here's is the list of Indian batters who have scored centuries at Edgbaston: