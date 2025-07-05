Advertisement
5 Indian Players To Score Test Century Against England At Edgbaston, Birmingham: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli And...
5 Indian Players To Score Test Century Against England At Edgbaston, Birmingham: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli And...

Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian player to hit a Test hundred against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India captain Gill achieved the massive feat during the ongoing second match against England after scoring an impressive double century. Notably, India haven't won any match at Edgbaston in Test cricket history so far and they have a great chance to create history. 

Here's is the list of Indian batters who have scored centuries at Edgbaston:

Updated:Jul 05, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
1. Sachin Tendulkar- 122 (1996)

1. Sachin Tendulkar- 122 (1996)

During the 1996 Test match against England,  Sachin Tendulkar scored a fantastic century (122) in the second innings at Edgbaston. Despite his brilliance, India lost that match by 8 wickets.    

2. Virat Kohli - 149 (2018)

2. Virat Kohli - 149 (2018)

During the 2018 Test match against England, Virat Kohli, the then India captain, played a sensational knock of 149 runs at Edgbaston. However, it was not enough for India as England won the Test match by 31 runs.    

3. Rishabh Pant - 146 (2022)

3. Rishabh Pant - 146 (2022)

During the 2022 Test match against England, a rescheduled match from the 2021 series, Pant played an explosive knock of 146 runs at Edgbaston. However, England went on to win that Test match by 7 wickets.    

4. Ravindra Jadeja - 104 (2022)

4. Ravindra Jadeja - 104 (2022)

During the same 2022 Test match against England as Rishabh Pant’s century, Ravindra Jadeja scored an impressive Test hundred, making 104 off 194 balls with 13 fours. However, his century came in a losing cause as India couldn't defend the target of 378 runs.    

5. Shubman Gill - 269 (2025)

5. Shubman Gill - 269 (2025)

Shubman Gill became fifth Indian batter to hit a test hundred against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham during the ongoing second test against England after scoring a double century. Gill scored 269 off 387 deliveries in the first innings with help of 30 fours and three sixes.  

Most Runs For India At Edgbaston, Birmingham In Test Cricket

Most Runs For India At Edgbaston, Birmingham In Test Cricket

Virat Kohli has the most runs for India at Edgbaston in Test cricket, scoring 231 runs in two matches at an impressive average of 57.75.  

India's Record At Edgbaston, Birmingham In Test Cricket

India's Record At Edgbaston, Birmingham In Test Cricket

The ongoing second Test match against England is the 9th Test match for India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India are yet to register a victory at the venue and if they manage to win the ongoing second Test against India, it will be a historic feat for them.  

