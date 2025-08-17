Advertisement
5 Indian Players To Win Asia Cup Title As Captain: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma And...

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 will be played from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Suryakumar Yadav led India will play their first match of the tournament against hosts UAE on September 10 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai.

Notably, India are the most successful team in Asia Cup cricket history, having won the title eight times under five different captains.

Here's the list of Indian captains who have won the Asia Cup title:

Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
1. Sunil Gavaskar (1984)

1. Sunil Gavaskar (1984)

Sunil Gavaskar led India to the inaugural Asia Cup title in 1984 in Sharjah. The first-ever Asia Cup, was held in a round-robin format in Sharjah and India under the astute leadership Gavaskar defeated both Sri Lanka and Pakistan to claim the inaugural title. (Pic Credit: Jay Shah On X)

 

2. Dilip Vengsarkar (1988)

2. Dilip Vengsarkar (1988)

India won their second Asia Cup title under the captaincy of Dilip Vengsarkar in 1988 in Bangladesh. Under Vengsarkar's captaincy, India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final to win the title. (Pic Credit: X )  

3. Mohammad Azharuddin (1990-91, 1995)

3. Mohammad Azharuddin (1990-91, 1995)

Mohammad Azharuddin was the first Indian captain to win the Asia Cup title twice. Azharuddin led India to Asia Cup title wins in 1990-91 and 1995 in the UAE, both times defeating Sri Lanka. (Pic Credit: Bharat Army On X)  

4. MS Dhoni (2010 & 2016)

4. MS Dhoni (2010 & 2016)

MS Dhoni-led India to Asia Cup title after a 15-year gap in 2010 when the team defeated Sri Lanka by 81 runs in the final in Dambulla. He then led India to another Asia Cup title in 2016 when the tournament was held in the T20I format for the first time. With this, Dhoni became the only captain to win the Asia Cup in both ODI and T20I formats. (Pic Credit: CricCrazyJohns On X)

 

5. Rohit Sharma (2018 & 2023)

5. Rohit Sharma (2018 & 2023)

Rohit Sharma has also led India to two Asia Cup titles in 2018 and 2023. In absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit guided India to a thrilling three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 2018 final. He replicated this success in 2023, leading India to a dominant 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the 2023 final. (Pic Credit: CricCrazyJohns On X)  

Golden Opportunity For Suryakumar Yadav

Golden Opportunity For Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to captain India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 which will be played in the UAE from September 9. Suryakumar has the golden opportunity to etch his name in history books by leading India to Asia Cup victory under his captaincy.  (Pic Credit: IANS)  

India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025

India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025

The Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee will meet in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19 to pick the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic Credit: IANS)

