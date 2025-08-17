5 Indian Players To Win Asia Cup Title As Captain: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma And...

photoDetails

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 will be played from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Suryakumar Yadav led India will play their first match of the tournament against hosts UAE on September 10 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai.

Notably, India are the most successful team in Asia Cup cricket history, having won the title eight times under five different captains.

Here's the list of Indian captains who have won the Asia Cup title: