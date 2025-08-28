5 Indian Players Who Are Not Playing Duleep Trophy 2025 Due To Injury Or Illness: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel And...

1 / 7

India Test captain Shubman Gill missed the Duleep Trophy 2025 match against East Zone, which began on Thursday, August 28 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Named captain of the North Zone side, Gill was expected to lead in the opener but was forced to sit out of the quarter-final due to illness. He is expected to arrive in Bengaluru later this week before departing for the Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9 in the UAE.

In Gill’s absence, Haryana top-order batter Ankit Kumar is captaining the North Zone side, while Services batter Shubham Rohilla has replaced him in the squad. (Pic credit: IANS)