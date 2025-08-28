Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 Indian Players Who Are Not Playing Duleep Trophy 2025 Due To Injury Or Illness: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel And...
5 Indian Players Who Are Not Playing Duleep Trophy 2025 Due To Injury Or Illness: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel And...

The Duleep Trophy 2025, one of India's premier first-class cricket tournaments, started on Thursday, August 28, 2025, featuring a competitive lineup of Indian cricketers. However, several top Indian cricketers are absent from the tournament due to injury or illness. 

Here's list of Indian players who are not playing Duleep Trophy 2025:

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
1. Shubman Gill

1. Shubman Gill

India Test captain Shubman Gill missed the Duleep Trophy 2025 match against East Zone, which began on Thursday, August 28 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Named captain of the North Zone side, Gill was expected to lead in the opener but was forced to sit out of the quarter-final due to illness. He is expected to arrive in Bengaluru later this week before departing for the Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9 in the UAE.

In Gill’s absence, Haryana top-order batter Ankit Kumar is captaining the North Zone side, while Services batter Shubham Rohilla has replaced him in the squad. (Pic credit: IANS)

2. Dhruv Jurel

2. Dhruv Jurel

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel who was appointed as the captain of the Central Zone camp, missed Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal against North East Zone due to a groin niggle. Rajat Patidar, who was originally named vice-captain, is now leading the side. (Pic credit: IANS)  

3. Abhimanyu Easwaran

3. Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was part of India's Test squad on England tour but didn't get the opportunity to play in any matches, also missed the start of Duleep Trophy opener on Thursday. Easwaran, who was named the East Zone skipper, missed the clash due to fever. In his place, all-rounder Riyan Parag is captaining the team.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

4. Akash Deep

4. Akash Deep

Akash Deep, who had a memorable time with the ball in the England Tests, was set to play for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025. However, the fast bowler has been advised to rest after a back injury which he suffered on England tour. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

5. Ishan Kishan

5. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was set to play the Duleep Trophy as East Zone captain but he was ruled out of the tournament due to a minor injury which he suffered in the UK during his stint at Nottinghamshire. As per reports, Kishan required multiple stitches after falling off an e-bike. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

Duleep Trophy 2025 Format

Duleep Trophy 2025 Format

Last season, the Duleep Trophy was played in a round-robin format. However, the return to the zonal format marks the comeback of the knockouts.

Four teams, Central, East, North and NorthEast, will play the quarterfinal round. On the other hand, the finalists of the previous zonal edition (2023) - South Zone and West Zone - have received direct entry to the semifinals, facing the winners of the quarterfinals. (Pic credit: BCCI)

Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Schedule

Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Schedule

Quarter-finals

August 28-31, 2025: North Zone vs East Zone – Venue: BCCI COE Ground 1, Bengaluru

August 28-31, 2025: Central Zone vs North East Zone – Venue: BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Semi-finals

September 4-7, 2025: South Zone vs Winner QF1 – Venue: BCCI COE Ground 1, Bengaluru

September 4-7, 2025: North Zone vs Winner QF2 – Venue: BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Final

September 11-15, 2025: Final – Venue: BCCI COE Ground 1, Bengaluru (Pic credit: BCCI) 

