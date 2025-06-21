5 Indian Skippers Who Began Their Captaincy With Test Century: Shubman Gill Joins Virat Kohli & Sunil Gavaskar
Only a handful of Indian cricketers have achieved the rare feat of scoring a century in their first Test match as captain. Each of these players made an immediate impact by combining leadership with batting brilliance, setting the tone for their captaincy careers. Check the only 5 Captains of India.
Vijay Hazare – 164* vs England (Delhi, 1951)
Vijay Hazare, one of India’s earliest cricketing legends, became the first Indian captain to score a century on his Test captaincy debut.
First Captain To Score A Century
Leading from the front against England, Hazare showcased solid technique and composure under pressure, scoring an unbeaten 164 and setting a strong example during a transitional phase for Indian cricket.
Sunil Gavaskar - 116 vs New Zealand (Auckland, 1976)
As a stand‑in captain in the first Test at Eden Park, Auckland, Sunil Gavaskar took the captain’s armband when Bishan Singh Bedi was sidelined.
Stand In Captain
Gavaskar led from the front, scoring a commanding 116 in the first innings and ending unbeaten on 35 in the chase, steering India to an eight-wicket victory
Dilip Vengsarkar – 102 vs West Indies (Delhi, 1987)
Dilip Vengsarkar announced his captaincy with a brilliant knock of 102 against West Indies, displaying the same elegance and timing that made him one of India’s finest No. 3 batters.
Dilip’s Strokeplay
His calm demeanor and assured stroke play helped India dominate the game, signaling his readiness to lead at the highest level.
Virat Kohli – 115 & 141 vs Australia (Adelaide, 2014)
Virat Kohli made a stunning start to his Test captaincy career with twin centuries, 115 in the first innings and 141 in the second, against Australia in Adelaide.
Fearless Virat
Leading the side in MS Dhoni’s absence, Kohli’s fearless approach nearly scripted a famous win. Though India lost narrowly, his intent and class were evident from the start, establishing him as a bold new leader.
Shubman Gill – 127* vs England (Headingley, 2025)
Shubman Gill joined the elite club by scoring an unbeaten 127 on Day 1 of his captaincy debut against England at Headingley.
New Era Of The Indian Team
Taking charge after Rohit Sharma, Gill combined elegance and maturity, anchoring India’s innings and guiding them past 300. His composed leadership and fluent strokeplay drew comparisons to Kohli’s debut as captain.
