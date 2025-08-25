5 Indian Stars In 2025 Squad With Past Asia Cup Wins: Hardik Pandya To Shubman Gill - Check Full List
As India gears up for the Asia Cup 2025, a few seasoned players in the squad already know what it feels like to lift the prestigious trophy. Let’s take a look at the five Indian cricketers who have tasted Asia Cup glory in the past and will bring that winning experience into the upcoming edition.
Hardik Pandya - Winner in 2016 & 2023
Hardik Pandya made his Asia Cup debut in 2016, a campaign that ended with India lifting the trophy. He repeated the feat in 2023, further cementing his reputation as a world-class all-rounder. Currently ranked the No. 1 T20 all-rounder, Hardik remains a vital cog in India’s setup.
Injury Setback in 2018
Although picked in the 2018 Asia Cup squad, a serious back injury forced him out of the tournament, making his comeback in 2023 even more special.
Jasprit Bumrah - Winner in 2016, 2018 & 2023
India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, stands as the most decorated Asia Cup campaigner in the current squad, having lifted the trophy three times (2016, 2018, and 2023).
A Bowling Mainstay
Bumrah has been a dominant force for India across formats, consistently delivering breakthroughs in crunch situations. His presence in 2025 will once again give India a huge edge with the ball.
Suryakumar Yadav - Winner in 2023
Explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav was part of India’s victorious 2023 Asia Cup campaign, playing the final where India secured the title.
Crucial 2022 Performances
While India fell short in 2022, Surya contributed vital knocks and has since grown into a senior role, even captaining the side in the 2025 edition.
Kuldeep Yadav - Winner in 2016, 2018 & 2023
Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has quietly built an impressive Asia Cup record. Though he didn’t feature prominently in 2016, he was part of the winning squad. He played key roles in 2018 and 2023, where his wicket-taking abilities often turned games in India’s favor.
India’s Spin Spearhead
In 2025, Kuldeep leads India’s spin department, bringing not just skill but also big-match experience.
Shubman Gill - Winner in 2023
Young opener Shubman Gill made his Asia Cup debut in 2023, scoring over 300 runs and playing a crucial role in India’s top order.
Vice-Captaincy Role in 2025
Now elevated to vice-captain for the 2025 edition, Gill carries both responsibility and confidence, making him a key figure in India’s batting lineup.
All Images:- X, BCCI, ESPNcricinfo
