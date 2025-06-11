5 Indian Stars Who Never Got Chance To Captain The National Team: Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin & More - Check In Pics
India has produced numerous cricketing legends, but not all of them got the chance to lead the national team. Despite their immense contributions, these 5 Indian stars never got a chance to captain the national team.
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj featured in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, scoring 8,701 ODI runs at an average of 36.55, including 14 centuries and 52 fifties. His explosive innings at the 2007 T20 World Cup, 50 off 12 balls, including six sixes in one over, made him a global icon.
All-Round Contributions & Comebacks
A handy left-arm spinner with 111 ODI wickets, Yuvraj was Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, scoring 362 runs (average 90.50) and taking 15 wickets. He also overcame a cancer diagnosis in 2011 and made a courageous return in 2012, earning the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. Yuvraj Singh’s Inconsistency and frequent injuries limited his chances of Captaincy despite being a match-winner.
Harbhajan Singh
Known as “Bhajji,” he played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, taking 417 Test wickets (25 five-wicket hauls) and 269 ODI wickets. He scored two Test centuries and was instrumental in India’s bowling attack during the 2000s.
Match Winning Spells
Harbhajan was pivotal in India’s victories at the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, and co-winning the 2002 Champions Trophy. Harbhajan Singh’s Disciplinary issues and the presence of strong leaders blocked his leadership path.
VVS Laxman
Best known for his breathtaking 281 in Kolkata (2001), Laxman reversed India’s follow-on against Australia and broke Sunil Gavaskar’s Indian record. His tactful timing and elegance made him one of India’s finest Test batters.
Master Of Big Occasions
Laxman’s innings are often defined by resilience and context. His ability to thrive under pressure earned him immense respect across cricketing circles. But, VVS Laxman’s Calm and composed was overshadowed by more aggressive leadership choices.
Zaheer Khan
Zaheer led India’s pace attack, especially in the 2011 World Cup, where he took 21 wickets across nine matches. He finished with a stellar ODI average, and his swing bowling was crucial on flat subcontinental decks.
Awards & Off-field impact
Honoured as a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2008, he also received the Arjuna Award. Despite injury setbacks, he launched ProSport Fitness & Services to aid athletes’ rehab and fitness. Zaheer Khan’s Injury-prone career and a fast bowler in an era dominated by batting leaders cut his chances of Captaincy.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ashwin stands as India’s second-highest Test wicket‑taker (537), with six Test hundreds and over 3,000 runs, one of just three in history to achieve both milestones. He’s claimed 11 Test “Player of the Series” awards, the most in history.
Craft, Consistency & Accolades
Known for mastering variations (notably the carrom-ball), Ashwin reinvented spin bowling and led India’s attack from 2011 onward. He won ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2016, earned Padma Shri in 2025, and retired in late 2024, leaving a legendary legacy. Despite a brilliant cricketing brain, he was never a long-term first-choice across formats.
