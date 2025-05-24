5 Indian Stars Who Never Scored Century In England: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan & More - Check Full List
Scoring a Test century in England is a mark of excellence for any batsman, given the challenging conditions. Despite contributions to Indian cricket, these 5 legends couldn't reach the three-figure mark on English soil.
MS Dhoni Test Career Overview and Role
MS Dhoni, one of India's most iconic captains and wicketkeeper-batsmen, is widely regarded for his composure under pressure and finishing ability. In Tests, Dhoni often played the dual role of stabilizer and aggressor in the lower middle order. Despite his many achievements, scoring a century in England remained elusive.
Dhoni’s Test Performance in England
Dhoni played 12 Tests in England between 2007 and 2014, scoring 665 runs at an average of 36.94. His highest score came at The Oval in 2007, where he blasted 92 runs off 81 balls in a counter-attacking innings. He registered six half-centuries but couldn’t convert them into a century, often falling short after settling in.
VVS Laxman Test Career Overview and Technique
VVS Laxman was known for his wristy elegance and remarkable success against top bowling attacks, especially Australia. However, despite his finesse, English conditions often proved challenging for him, particularly against the moving ball.
Laxman’s Test Performance in England
Across 11 Test matches in England, Laxman accumulated 586 runs at an average of 34.47. While he produced five fifties, his highest score remained 74. Laxman was often undone by the swinging Duke ball and the pace-friendly pitches.
Shikhar Dhawan Test Career Overview and Style
Shikhar Dhawan is renowned for his explosive starts and dominant performances in subcontinent and limited-overs cricket. However, in overseas Tests, especially in conditions favoring seam and swing, Dhawan struggled to adapt his game.
Dhawan’s Test Performance in England
Dhawan featured in six Tests in England between 2014 and 2018, scoring 270 runs at a modest average of 22.5. His best effort was a gritty 44, and he failed to register a single half-century during those appearances.
Gautam Gambhir Test Career Overview and Contributions
Gautam Gambhir played a pivotal role in India’s rise to the No. 1 Test ranking, forming a dependable opening partnership and scoring prolifically in home conditions.
Gambhir’s Test Performance in England
Gambhir played five Tests in England, primarily during the 2011 tour, managing only 127 runs at an average of 12.7. He failed to reach even a fifty, with his highest score being a mere 38.
Dinesh Karthik Test Career Overview and Comebacks
Dinesh Karthik has had a stop-start Test career, often filling in as a reserve wicketkeeper behind MS Dhoni. Despite limited opportunities, he has had moments of brilliance, especially as an opener during India’s 2007 tour of England.
Karthik’s Test Performance in England
In eight Tests played in England, Karthik scored 333 runs at an average of 27.75. His standout performance came at The Oval in 2007, where he scored 91, his career-best in England. He looked set for a century before falling short.
Trending Photos