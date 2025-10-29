Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2977745https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/5-indians-who-achieved-icc-no-1-ranking-in-odi-sachin-tendulkar-to-rohit-sharma-check-full-list-2977745
NewsPhotos5 Indians Who Achieved ICC No.1 Ranking In ODI: Sachin Tendulkar To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
photoDetails

5 Indians Who Achieved ICC No.1 Ranking In ODI: Sachin Tendulkar To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List

Over the decades, only five Indian cricketing greats have achieved the No. 1 in ICC ODI Rankings. Rohit Sharma has recently joined the list with sheer dominance against Australia. Here are the 5 cricketers. 

Updated:Oct 29, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar: The First Indian to Rule ODI Rankings

1/10
Sachin Tendulkar: The First Indian to Rule ODI Rankings

In February 1996, Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian to achieve the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings. His consistent brilliance at the top of the order, combined with match-winning performances in the mid-1990s, made him the face of Indian cricket worldwide.

Follow Us

Tendulkar’s Lasting Legacy at the Top

2/10
Tendulkar’s Lasting Legacy at the Top

Even after 1996, Tendulkar continued to hover near the No. 1 ranking for years, maintaining elite consistency across continents. His ability to adapt, innovate, and score against every opposition made him one of the most respected players in world cricket.

Follow Us

MS Dhoni: From Power-Hitter to World No. 1

3/10
MS Dhoni: From Power-Hitter to World No. 1

In April 2006, MS Dhoni dethroned Ricky Ponting to become the No. 1 ODI batter in the world. Known for his calmness and calculated aggression, Dhoni’s meteoric rise came just a year after his international debut.

Follow Us

Dhoni’s Reign and Influence

4/10
Dhoni’s Reign and Influence

Dhoni’s tenure at No. 1 was brief but influential, symbolizing the arrival of a new generation of Indian cricketers unafraid to dominate globally. He later led India to multiple ICC trophies, carrying the same composure that once took him to the top of the batting charts.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli: The Modern Master’s Ascent

5/10
Virat Kohli: The Modern Master’s Ascent

Virat Kohli first reached No. 1 in November 2013, following a phenomenal run of form against Australia. His hunger for runs and supreme fitness transformed ODI batting, setting new benchmarks for consistency and intensity.

Follow Us

Kohli’s Era of Dominance

6/10
Kohli’s Era of Dominance

From 2013 onwards, Kohli dominated ICC rankings for nearly a decade, repeatedly regaining the No. 1 spot through sheer consistency. His battles with Steve Smith, Babar Azam, and Kane Williamson became headline rivalries of the modern era.

Follow Us

Shubman Gill: The Youngest Indian to Reach No. 1

7/10
Shubman Gill: The Youngest Indian to Reach No. 1

In February 2025, Shubman Gill achieved a milestone many dream of, becoming the youngest Indian to top the ICC ODI batting rankings. His graceful stroke play, calm temperament, and ability to dominate fast bowling made him India’s next big hope.

Follow Us

Gill’s Rise and Future Promise

8/10
Gill’s Rise and Future Promise

At just 26, Gill’s No. 1 ranking signalled the beginning of a new era. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli guiding him, he has embraced the responsibility of leading India’s batting lineup across formats.

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma: The Veteran’s Late-Career Glory

9/10
Rohit Sharma: The Veteran’s Late-Career Glory

On October 29 2025, at age 38, Rohit Sharma reached No. 1 in the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time. The milestone crowned his remarkable comeback, proving age is no barrier when hunger and form align.

Follow Us

Rohit’s Legacy Among India’s Greats

10/10
Rohit’s Legacy Among India’s Greats

Rohit’s late-career achievement placed him in the elite list alongside Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, and Gill, five Indians who’ve ruled world cricket at different times. His timing, captaincy success, and longevity make him one of India’s most admired cricketers.

Follow Us
ICCICC ODI RankingsVirat KohliSachin tendulkarRohit SharmaMS DhoniShubman GillSachin Tendulkar No.1 ODI rankingSachin Tendulkar ICC recordsTendulkar ODI career milestonesMS Dhoni ICC No.1 rankingMS Dhoni batting recordDhoni as ODI batsmanVirat Kohli No.1 ODI rankingVirat Kohli ICC ranking historyKohli world number one batsmanShubman Gill No.1 ICC ODI rankingShubman Gill youngest No.1 batsmanGill ODI record 2025Rohit Sharma No.1 ICC ODI rankingRohit Sharma batting statsIndian batsmen ranked No.1Indians in ICC rankingsIndia ODI batting dominanceICC ODI batting historybest Indian ODI batsmenIndian cricketers in ICC top 10Team India ICC recordsICC ODI Rankings 2025Indian legends in ODI rankingstop ranked Indian cricketersIndian ODI milestonesICC top batsmen listIndia’s best ODI playersSachin to Gill ICC ranking journeyODI cricket India recordsIndian captains ICC rankingsall-time great Indian batsmenICC No.1 batsmen from IndiaIndian star
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
ICC
5 Indians Who Achieved ICC No.1 Ranking In ODI: Sachin Tendulkar To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Sridevi
Sridevi vs Srilatha: What Went Wrong Between The Sisters and How Their Bond Fell Apart After Their Mother's Death?
camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma
Top 10 ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Rohit Sharma Becomes World’s No. 1, Shubman Gill Slips To 3rd, Virat Kohli At... - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Winter travel destinations India
From Manali’s Mountains To Auli’s Slopes: Top 5 Must-Visit Winter Travel Spots In India For Adventure Enthusiasts
camera icon7
title
EPFO
EPFO Wage Ceiling Likely To Be Hiked From Rs 15K To Rs 25K Per Month? Reports