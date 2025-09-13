5 Indians Who Will Face Pakistan For The First Time In T20Is: Abhishek Sharma To Kuldeep Yadav - Check Full List
India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup 2025. For some Indian stars, this will be their maiden T20I outing against the arch-rivals, making the contest even more special. Here are 5 Indians who will face for the first time.
The Rivalry
The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most watched in world sport. With few bilateral series, Asia Cup and ICC events are the only stages where the two sides meet in T20Is.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has become a reliable top-order batter for India. Despite playing several T20Is, he has never faced Pakistan in this format. Asia Cup 2025 gives him the chance to prove his class in the high-voltage clash.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav has troubled many top batters with his wrist spin. Surprisingly, he has not yet bowled in a T20I against Pakistan. His variations could play a decisive role in this contest.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson, known for his stylish strokeplay, has never featured in a T20I against Pakistan. After years of waiting, the Asia Cup 2025 showdown offers him the opportunity to showcase his skills in the rivalry.
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma is among India’s promising young batters. Though still new to the international stage, this will be his first experience of playing Pakistan in a T20I, a challenge that could define his career.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma, with his explosive batting and handy bowling, is another debutant in India-Pakistan T20Is. His fearless style of play makes him one to watch in this blockbuster clash.
Why It Matters
Facing Pakistan is unlike any other game. For debutants in this rivalry, it is not just about runs or wickets, but also about handling pressure and becoming part of cricketing history.
Fans’ Expectations
Indian fans eagerly look forward to seeing these players shine in their first T20I against Pakistan. A good performance here can instantly elevate a player’s reputation in world cricket.
Conclusion
Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma are ready for their maiden T20I challenge against Pakistan. Their performances will add new chapters to the historic rivalry.
Trending Photos