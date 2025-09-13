Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2959386https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/5-indians-who-will-face-pakistan-for-the-first-time-in-t20is-abhishek-sharma-to-kuldeep-yadav-check-full-list-2959386
NewsPhotos5 Indians Who Will Face Pakistan For The First Time In T20Is: Abhishek Sharma To Kuldeep Yadav - Check Full List
photoDetails

5 Indians Who Will Face Pakistan For The First Time In T20Is: Abhishek Sharma To Kuldeep Yadav - Check Full List

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup 2025. For some Indian stars, this will be their maiden T20I outing against the arch-rivals, making the contest even more special. Here are 5 Indians who will face for the first time.

 

Updated:Sep 13, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Follow Us

The Rivalry

1/9
The Rivalry

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most watched in world sport. With few bilateral series, Asia Cup and ICC events are the only stages where the two sides meet in T20Is.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill

2/9
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has become a reliable top-order batter for India. Despite playing several T20Is, he has never faced Pakistan in this format. Asia Cup 2025 gives him the chance to prove his class in the high-voltage clash.

 

Follow Us

Kuldeep Yadav

3/9
Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has troubled many top batters with his wrist spin. Surprisingly, he has not yet bowled in a T20I against Pakistan. His variations could play a decisive role in this contest.

 

Follow Us

Sanju Samson

4/9
Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, known for his stylish strokeplay, has never featured in a T20I against Pakistan. After years of waiting, the Asia Cup 2025 showdown offers him the opportunity to showcase his skills in the rivalry.

 

Follow Us

Tilak Varma

5/9
Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma is among India’s promising young batters. Though still new to the international stage, this will be his first experience of playing Pakistan in a T20I, a challenge that could define his career.

 

Follow Us

Abhishek Sharma

6/9
Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, with his explosive batting and handy bowling, is another debutant in India-Pakistan T20Is. His fearless style of play makes him one to watch in this blockbuster clash.

 

Follow Us

Why It Matters

7/9
Why It Matters

Facing Pakistan is unlike any other game. For debutants in this rivalry, it is not just about runs or wickets, but also about handling pressure and becoming part of cricketing history.

 

Follow Us

Fans’ Expectations

8/9
Fans’ Expectations

Indian fans eagerly look forward to seeing these players shine in their first T20I against Pakistan. A good performance here can instantly elevate a player’s reputation in world cricket.

 

Follow Us

Conclusion

9/9
Conclusion

Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma are ready for their maiden T20I challenge against Pakistan. Their performances will add new chapters to the historic rivalry.

 

Follow Us
Ind vs PakTilak VarmaSanju SamsonKuldeep YadavShubman GillAbhishek SharmaIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025India vs Pakistan T20IShubman Gill vs PakistanKuldeep Yadav Asia CupSanju Samson debut vs PakistanTilak Varma Asia Cup 2025Abhishek Sharma India vs PakistanIndia Pakistan rivalry 2025Indian players debut vs Pakistan T20IAsia Cup 2025 liveIndia vs Pakistan new players
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Nano Banana AI Image
Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri Steal The 3D Figurine Spotlight
camera icon8
title
Balen Shah youth icon
Rapper Turned Nepal’s Favourite Politician: ‘The Rise Of Youth Icon’ As Kathmandu’s Most Popular Mayor, He Is…
camera icon13
title
nano banana viral trend
'Nano Banana' Trend: 10 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App
camera icon6
title
World's Most Expensive Milk
The World's Most Expensive Milk PRICE Rs...;Isn't From A Cow, Sheep Or Goat
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Pak
10 Players With Most Runs In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Virat Kohli On Top, Md Rizwan At 2nd; Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam At...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK