NewsPhotos5 Indians Who Won MVP Award In IPL History: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar - In Pics
photoDetails

5 Indians Who Won MVP Award In IPL History: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar - In Pics

Over the years, several Indian cricketers have delivered extraordinary performances in the IPL, but only 5 of them have earned the prestigious Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

 

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar – 2010 (Mumbai Indians)

1/10
In IPL 2010, Sachin Tendulkar delivered a batting masterclass, scoring 618 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 47.53 and a strike rate of 132.61. 

 

Tendulkar’s Stroke Play

2/10
Tendulkar's graceful stroke play, calm presence, and ability to anchor the innings earned him the Most Valuable Player award. 

 

Virat Kohli – 2016 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

3/10
Virat Kohli's IPL 2016 campaign is considered legendary. He amassed a record-breaking 973 runs in just 16 matches, averaging 81.08 with a strike rate of 152.03, including 4 centuries, a feat unmatched in a single IPL season.

 

Kohli’s Aggression

4/10
Kohli’s aggressive yet composed batting style carried Royal Challengers Bangalore to the final. He displayed intense hunger and stamina, often playing through injury. His MVP title was a reflection of sheer dominance and a peak batting season that redefined IPL standards.

 

Harshal Patel – 2021 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

5/10
In IPL 2021, Harshal Patel surprised everyone with his match-winning bowling. He took 32 wickets in 15 matches, equaling the record for most wickets in a single IPL season, and won the Purple Cap alongside the MVP award.

 

Harshal’s Cleverness

6/10
Patel’s clever use of slower balls and variations made him lethal in the death overs. His ability to deliver breakthroughs consistently under pressure made him a key figure in RCB’s playoff qualification. 

 

Shubman Gill – 2023 (Gujarat Titans)

7/10
Shubman Gill had a sensational 2023 IPL season, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, including three centuries. 

 

Gill’s Ability To Anchor

8/10
Gill’s ability to anchor innings and accelerate with finesse made him a complete T20 batter. His performances earned him the MVP award, cementing his status as India’s next-generation star.

 

Suryakumar Yadav – 2025 (Mumbai Indians)

9/10
In IPL 2025, Suryakumar Yadav lit up the season with 717 runs in 16 matches, averaging 65.18 with a blistering strike rate of 167.91. Batting predominantly at No. 3, he became the highest run-scorer by a non-opener in a single edition, surpassing AB de Villiers.

 

Surya’s 360-degree

10/10
Known for his 360-degree hitting, SKY’s innovative shot-making consistently dismantled bowling attacks. His impactful innings earned him the MVP award. 

 

