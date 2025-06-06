5 Indians Who Won MVP Award In IPL History: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar - In Pics
Over the years, several Indian cricketers have delivered extraordinary performances in the IPL, but only 5 of them have earned the prestigious Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
Sachin Tendulkar – 2010 (Mumbai Indians)
In IPL 2010, Sachin Tendulkar delivered a batting masterclass, scoring 618 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 47.53 and a strike rate of 132.61.
Tendulkar’s Stroke Play
Tendulkar's graceful stroke play, calm presence, and ability to anchor the innings earned him the Most Valuable Player award.
Virat Kohli – 2016 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Virat Kohli's IPL 2016 campaign is considered legendary. He amassed a record-breaking 973 runs in just 16 matches, averaging 81.08 with a strike rate of 152.03, including 4 centuries, a feat unmatched in a single IPL season.
Kohli’s Aggression
Kohli’s aggressive yet composed batting style carried Royal Challengers Bangalore to the final. He displayed intense hunger and stamina, often playing through injury. His MVP title was a reflection of sheer dominance and a peak batting season that redefined IPL standards.
Harshal Patel – 2021 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
In IPL 2021, Harshal Patel surprised everyone with his match-winning bowling. He took 32 wickets in 15 matches, equaling the record for most wickets in a single IPL season, and won the Purple Cap alongside the MVP award.
Harshal’s Cleverness
Patel’s clever use of slower balls and variations made him lethal in the death overs. His ability to deliver breakthroughs consistently under pressure made him a key figure in RCB’s playoff qualification.
Shubman Gill – 2023 (Gujarat Titans)
Shubman Gill had a sensational 2023 IPL season, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, including three centuries.
Gill’s Ability To Anchor
Gill’s ability to anchor innings and accelerate with finesse made him a complete T20 batter. His performances earned him the MVP award, cementing his status as India’s next-generation star.
Suryakumar Yadav – 2025 (Mumbai Indians)
In IPL 2025, Suryakumar Yadav lit up the season with 717 runs in 16 matches, averaging 65.18 with a blistering strike rate of 167.91. Batting predominantly at No. 3, he became the highest run-scorer by a non-opener in a single edition, surpassing AB de Villiers.
Surya’s 360-degree
Known for his 360-degree hitting, SKY’s innovative shot-making consistently dismantled bowling attacks. His impactful innings earned him the MVP award.
