5 Indians With Most Runs In T20s: Virat Kohli Leads, Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Suresh Raina - Check Full List
Several Indians have emerged in the shortest format of the game, but these 5 Indians have performed extraordinarily for their IPL franchises or internationally.
Virat Kohli - 13543 Runs (397 Innings)
Virat Kohli has scored over 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. Out of these, more than 9000 runs have come in the IPL, making him the tournament’s highest run-getter. In T20 internationals, Kohli has crossed 4,000 runs, while the rest of his tally comes from other T20 matches.
Rohit Sharma - 12248 Runs (450 Innings)
Rohit Sharma has crossed the 12,000-run mark in T20s. He has scored more than 7,000 runs in the IPL, showing his consistency as an opener. In international cricket, Rohit has over 4,200 runs in T20Is. The remaining runs are from domestic and other franchise matches.
Shikhar Dhawan - 9797 Runs (331 Innings)
Shikhar Dhawan has almost 9,800 runs in T20s. Most of these, around 6,700, have come in the IPL where he has been one of the most reliable openers. He has also scored in international T20s for India, though his last appearance came some time ago.
Suryakumar Yadav - 8674 Runs (303 Innings)
Suryakumar Yadav has quickly built up a total of more than 8,600 runs in T20 cricket. He has scored over 4,300 runs in the IPL, where his attacking style stands out. In T20 internationals, SKY has crossed 2,500 runs, with the rest coming from domestic and franchise games.
Suresh Raina - 8654 Runs (319 Innings)
Suresh Raina, one of the pioneers of Indian T20 cricket, finished his career with around 8,600 runs. He was Mr. Consistent for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, scoring the majority of his runs there. Raina also contributed with useful runs in T20Is for India during his peak years.
Kohli & Rohit Compared
Both Kohli and Rohit stand out because of their balance between IPL and T20Is. Kohli dominates the IPL charts while Rohit has an equally strong presence in both IPL and international cricket. Their longevity explains their massive totals.
Dhawan & SKY Compared
Dhawan and SKY have similar overall tallies, but their journeys differ. Dhawan’s runs mostly came in the IPL as a senior opener, while SKY’s rise has been powered by his explosive international form alongside IPL success.
Raina’s Legacy
Raina’s numbers underline his importance in India’s T20 story. While his international T20 run count is lower compared to Kohli or Rohit, his IPL contributions made him a household name and one of the early stars of the format.
Conclusion
The top five Indian run-scorers in T20s show the value of the IPL in shaping careers. Kohli, Rohit, Dhawan, SKY, and Raina have combined IPL brilliance with international achievements, making them the faces of India’s T20 success story.
