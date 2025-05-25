Advertisement
5 IPL Captains With A Perfect Record Defending 200-Plus Scores: Rohit Sharma Tops, David Warner Follows - In Pics
5 IPL Captains With A Perfect Record Defending 200-Plus Scores: Rohit Sharma Tops, David Warner Follows - In Pics

Defending 200+ totals is not very easy in the modern T20 era of cricket, where youngsters show full potential, but here are 5 captains who never lost while defending a 200+ totals in Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Updated:May 25, 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Rohit Sharma – 10 Times

Rohit Sharma – 10 Times

Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful IPL captains, boasts a perfect record when defending 200+ runs. His calm leadership and tactical brilliance have helped his team win all 10 matches in which they posted such high totals.

 

Rohit’s Tactical Mastery

Rohit’s Tactical Mastery

Whether through effective bowling changes or smart field placements, Rohit has consistently ensured pressure stays on the opposition. 

 

David Warner – 8 Times

David Warner – 8 Times

David Warner, known for his aggressive style both as a batsman and a captain, has an 8–0 record while defending 200+ totals.

 

Warner’s Winning Formula

Warner’s Winning Formula

Warner’s leadership often revolves around building early pressure and backing attacking bowlers to finish the job. 

 

Hardik Pandya – 7 Times

Hardik Pandya – 7 Times

As a relatively new IPL captain, Hardik Pandya has proven his mettle with a perfect 7–0 record in 200+ total defenses. 

 

Hardik’s Game Sense

Hardik’s Game Sense

Hardik blends intuition with aggression, often taking bold decisions under pressure. His calm yet fearless approach, especially in tight situations, has helped his side stay unbeaten in these high-scoring encounters.

 

Pat Cummins – 6 Times

Pat Cummins – 6 Times

Pat Cummins has led from the front with a 6–0 record in defending 200+ totals. Known for his composed demeanor, Cummins uses his fast-bowling background to manage his bowlers smartly in crucial overs.

 

Cummins’ Control and Consistency

Cummins’ Control and Consistency

He combines data-driven decisions with on-field awareness, ensuring fielders and bowlers are positioned to choke runs and create pressure. His poise under fire gives the team confidence during tense run chases.

 

Ajinkya Rahane – 4 Times

Ajinkya Rahane – 4 Times

Ajinkya Rahane may not be known for flamboyance, but his tactical understanding has led to a 4–0 record in defending 200+ totals. His leadership has been steady, quiet, and effective.

 

Rahane’s Strategic Calmness

Rahane’s Strategic Calmness

Rahane’s approach to defense is built on consistency, using his bowlers wisely and staying composed. His subtle strategies often fly under the radar but have delivered perfect results in high-scoring games.

 

