5 IPL Captains With A Perfect Record Defending 200-Plus Scores: Rohit Sharma Tops, David Warner Follows - In Pics
Defending 200+ totals is not very easy in the modern T20 era of cricket, where youngsters show full potential, but here are 5 captains who never lost while defending a 200+ totals in Indian Premier League (IPL).
Rohit Sharma – 10 Times
Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful IPL captains, boasts a perfect record when defending 200+ runs. His calm leadership and tactical brilliance have helped his team win all 10 matches in which they posted such high totals.
Rohit’s Tactical Mastery
Whether through effective bowling changes or smart field placements, Rohit has consistently ensured pressure stays on the opposition.
David Warner – 8 Times
David Warner, known for his aggressive style both as a batsman and a captain, has an 8–0 record while defending 200+ totals.
Warner’s Winning Formula
Warner’s leadership often revolves around building early pressure and backing attacking bowlers to finish the job.
Hardik Pandya – 7 Times
As a relatively new IPL captain, Hardik Pandya has proven his mettle with a perfect 7–0 record in 200+ total defenses.
Hardik’s Game Sense
Hardik blends intuition with aggression, often taking bold decisions under pressure. His calm yet fearless approach, especially in tight situations, has helped his side stay unbeaten in these high-scoring encounters.
Pat Cummins – 6 Times
Pat Cummins has led from the front with a 6–0 record in defending 200+ totals. Known for his composed demeanor, Cummins uses his fast-bowling background to manage his bowlers smartly in crucial overs.
Cummins’ Control and Consistency
He combines data-driven decisions with on-field awareness, ensuring fielders and bowlers are positioned to choke runs and create pressure. His poise under fire gives the team confidence during tense run chases.
Ajinkya Rahane – 4 Times
Ajinkya Rahane may not be known for flamboyance, but his tactical understanding has led to a 4–0 record in defending 200+ totals. His leadership has been steady, quiet, and effective.
Rahane’s Strategic Calmness
Rahane’s approach to defense is built on consistency, using his bowlers wisely and staying composed. His subtle strategies often fly under the radar but have delivered perfect results in high-scoring games.
Trending Photos