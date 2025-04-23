Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 IPL Pairs With Most Century Partnerships: Shubman Gill-Sai Sudarshan Join Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle; Check Full List
photoDetails

5 IPL Pairs With Most Century Partnerships: Shubman Gill-Sai Sudarshan Join Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle; Check Full List

Gujarat Titans is performing extraordinarily in IPL 2025 because of their explosive openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan. Their 100+ partnerships in the IPL have registered their name in the elite list of the most time 100+ partnerships in IPL. Here’s a list of 7 Duos with the most 100+ partnerships in IPL. 

 

Updated:Apr 23, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
IPL Duos At Their Best

1/7
IPL Duos At Their Best

These duos represent different eras of IPL dominance, from the explosive power of Gayle & Kohli to the elegance and efficiency of Gill & Sudharsan. All have delivered when it mattered most, building not just big scores, but big moments.

 

Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 10 Times

2/7
Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 10 Times

One of the most iconic batting partnerships in IPL history, Kohli and de Villiers shared 10 century stands for RCB. Their 229-run partnership vs Gujarat Lions in 2016 remains a historic highlight, symbolizing unmatched chemistry and firepower.

 

Chris Gayle & Virat Kohli – 9 Times

3/7
Chris Gayle & Virat Kohli – 9 Times

Another legendary RCB pair, Gayle and Kohli, struck fear into bowling attacks with their power-hitting prowess. Among their 9th-century partnerships, the most memorable came when Gayle smashed 175 against Pune Warriors*, the highest individual score in IPL history.

 

David Warner & Shikhar Dhawan – 6 Times

4/7
David Warner & Shikhar Dhawan – 6 Times

The backbone of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order, Warner and Dhawan, consistently provided explosive starts. Their 6th-century stands were key in SRH's rise as a competitive force in the league.

 

Faf du Plessis & Virat Kohli – 6 Times

5/7
Faf du Plessis & Virat Kohli – 6 Times

RCB’s current top-order duo, Faf and Kohli, have quickly built a strong partnership. Their 6th-century stands have contributed to RCB’s playoff runs in consecutive seasons, blending experience with form.

 

Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan – 6 Times

6/7
Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan – 6 Times

The rising stars from the Gujarat Titans, Gill and Sudharsan, are the youngest pair to achieve this feat. Their latest 210-run stand vs CSK in IPL 2024, where both scored centuries, created history and pushed them into this elite club.

 

Virat Kohli has been part of 25 century partnerships

7/7
Virat Kohli has been part of 25 century partnerships

Virat Kohli has been part of 25 century partnerships in the IPL with three different RCB teammates: AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Faf du Plessis, showcasing his incredible consistency and chemistry at the top level.

 

IPL 2025Gujarat TitansShubman Gill IPL statsSai Sudharsan IPL recordIPL 100 run partnershipsVirat Kohli IPL recordsRCB partnershipsIPL batting duosCentury stands IPLIPL history 2025AB de Villiers and KohliChris Gayle IPLIPL most 100+ partnershipsFaf du Plessis IPL
