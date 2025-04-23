5 IPL Pairs With Most Century Partnerships: Shubman Gill-Sai Sudarshan Join Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle; Check Full List
Gujarat Titans is performing extraordinarily in IPL 2025 because of their explosive openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan. Their 100+ partnerships in the IPL have registered their name in the elite list of the most time 100+ partnerships in IPL. Here’s a list of 7 Duos with the most 100+ partnerships in IPL.
IPL Duos At Their Best
These duos represent different eras of IPL dominance, from the explosive power of Gayle & Kohli to the elegance and efficiency of Gill & Sudharsan. All have delivered when it mattered most, building not just big scores, but big moments.
Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers – 10 Times
One of the most iconic batting partnerships in IPL history, Kohli and de Villiers shared 10 century stands for RCB. Their 229-run partnership vs Gujarat Lions in 2016 remains a historic highlight, symbolizing unmatched chemistry and firepower.
Chris Gayle & Virat Kohli – 9 Times
Another legendary RCB pair, Gayle and Kohli, struck fear into bowling attacks with their power-hitting prowess. Among their 9th-century partnerships, the most memorable came when Gayle smashed 175 against Pune Warriors*, the highest individual score in IPL history.
David Warner & Shikhar Dhawan – 6 Times
The backbone of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order, Warner and Dhawan, consistently provided explosive starts. Their 6th-century stands were key in SRH's rise as a competitive force in the league.
Faf du Plessis & Virat Kohli – 6 Times
RCB’s current top-order duo, Faf and Kohli, have quickly built a strong partnership. Their 6th-century stands have contributed to RCB’s playoff runs in consecutive seasons, blending experience with form.
Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan – 6 Times
The rising stars from the Gujarat Titans, Gill and Sudharsan, are the youngest pair to achieve this feat. Their latest 210-run stand vs CSK in IPL 2024, where both scored centuries, created history and pushed them into this elite club.
Virat Kohli has been part of 25 century partnerships
Virat Kohli has been part of 25 century partnerships in the IPL with three different RCB teammates: AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Faf du Plessis, showcasing his incredible consistency and chemistry at the top level.
