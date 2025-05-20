Advertisement
5 IPL Stars Who Scored Twin Fifties Against The Same Team In 2025: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav & More - Check Full List

In IPL 2025, five standout batters showcased remarkable consistency by scoring half-centuries in both league matches against the same opposition, a rare feat in the high-pressure T20 format. Here are 5 batters & their innings against the same opponents. 

 

Updated:May 20, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Shubman Gill – 61 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 19)

Shubman Gill – 61 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 19)

In the 19th match of IPL 2025, Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad with an unbeaten 61. Chasing a target of 153, Gill anchored the innings with a composed knock, ensuring a comfortable win for his team. 

 

Shubman Gill – 76 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 51)

Shubman Gill – 76 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 51)

In the 51st match, Gill continued his fine form, scoring a fluent 76 to help Gujarat Titans post a formidable total of 224 for 6. His innings was instrumental in setting up a 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

 

Suryakumar Yadav – 67 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 16)

Suryakumar Yadav – 67 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 16)

Suryakumar Yadav showcased his aggressive batting by scoring 67 off 43 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite his efforts, the Mumbai Indians fell short, and LSG secured a win in this encounter. 

 

Suryakumar Yadav – 54 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 45)

Suryakumar Yadav – 54 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 45)

In the 45th match, Suryakumar continued his consistent performance with a quickfire 54 off 28 balls, contributing significantly to Mumbai Indians' total and helping them secure a victory over LSG. 

 

Prabhsimran Singh – 69 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 13)

Prabhsimran Singh – 69 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 13)

Prabhsimran Singh played a pivotal role in Punjab Kings' eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants by scoring 69 runs, setting the foundation for a successful chase.

 

Prabhsimran Singh – 91 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 54)

Prabhsimran Singh – 91 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 54)

In a commanding performance, Prabhsimran smashed 91 runs, leading Punjab Kings to a total of 236 for 5 and securing a 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. 

 

Virat Kohli – 62 vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 28)

Virat Kohli – 62 vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 28)

Virat Kohli anchored the chase with an unbeaten 62, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. 

 

Virat Kohli – 70 vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 42)

Virat Kohli – 70 vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 42)

In the 42nd match, Kohli scored a fluent 70 off 42 balls, helping RCB post a total of 205 for 5, which proved sufficient to secure a victory against Rajasthan Royals. 

 

Nehal Wadhera – 62 vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 28)

Nehal Wadhera – 62 vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 28)

Nehal Wadhera contributed a steady 62 runs, playing a crucial role in the Mumbai Indians' innings against the Rajasthan Royals.

 

Nehal Wadhera – 70 vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 59)

Nehal Wadhera – 70 vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 59)

In a high-stakes match, Wadhera's explosive 70 off 37 balls propelled Punjab Kings to a total of 219 for 5, leading to a 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals and securing a spot in the playoffs. 

 

