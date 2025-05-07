5 Players Bought For ₹30 Lakh Who’ve Delivered Big In IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre, Aniket Verma & More - Check Full List
IPL 2025 has seen some unexpected breakout performances from players who were acquired for just ₹30 Lakh. Here’s list of 5 players bought for 30 lakh but have delivered more:
Ayush Mhatre - Chennai Super Kings
Ayush Mhatre joined Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad during the mid-season of IPL 2025. Despite the circumstances, Mhatre has quickly proven his worth in the lineup.
Ayush in IPL 2025
In IPL 2025, Ayush has scored an impressive 163 runs in just 4 innings, including a brilliant 94-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore, showcasing his potential and consistency.
Digvesh Rathi - Lucknow Super Giants
Digvesh Rathi, acquired by Lucknow Super Giants during the Mega Auctions of IPL 2025, has quickly emerged as one of the team's leading spinners, playing a crucial role in their bowling attack.
Digvesh in IPL 2025
Rathi has been outstanding this season, claiming 15 wickets in 13 innings. His sharp spin and wicket-taking ability have made him a key player for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.
Vignesh Puthur - Mumbai Indians
Making his debut in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians, Vignesh Puthur has impressed with his performances and has shown great promise for the future.
Vignesh in IPL 2025
Vignesh has taken 6 wickets so far in the season, including a remarkable 3-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings, establishing himself as a reliable bowler in Mumbai’s attack.
Ashwani Kumar - Mumbai Indians
Ashwani Kumar, a left-arm pacer, was signed by the Mumbai Indians in the Mega Auctions of IPL 2025. His debut season has been nothing short of spectacular.
Ashwani in IPL 2025
Ashwani made an unforgettable debut, picking up 4 wickets in a thrilling performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing his raw talent and potential.
Aniket Verma - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Aniket Verma was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. The youngster has been a standout performer for the team, contributing significantly with the bat.
Aniket in IPL 2025
Verma has scored 193 runs so far in the season, proving his value as a consistent and impactful player for Sunrisers Hyderabad, making key contributions whenever the team needs him.
