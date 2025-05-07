Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2897541https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/5-players-bought-for-30-lakh-who-ve-delivered-big-in-ipl-2025-ayush-mhatre-aniket-verma-more-check-full-list-2897541
NewsPhotos5 Players Bought For ₹30 Lakh Who’ve Delivered Big In IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre, Aniket Verma & More - Check Full List
photoDetails

5 Players Bought For ₹30 Lakh Who’ve Delivered Big In IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre, Aniket Verma & More - Check Full List

IPL 2025 has seen some unexpected breakout performances from players who were acquired for just ₹30 Lakh. Here’s list of 5 players bought for 30 lakh but have delivered more: 

 

Updated:May 07, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Ayush Mhatre - Chennai Super Kings

1/10
Ayush Mhatre - Chennai Super Kings

Ayush Mhatre joined Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad during the mid-season of IPL 2025. Despite the circumstances, Mhatre has quickly proven his worth in the lineup.

 

Follow Us

Ayush in IPL 2025

2/10
Ayush in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Ayush has scored an impressive 163 runs in just 4 innings, including a brilliant 94-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore, showcasing his potential and consistency.

 

Follow Us

Digvesh Rathi - Lucknow Super Giants

3/10
Digvesh Rathi - Lucknow Super Giants

Digvesh Rathi, acquired by Lucknow Super Giants during the Mega Auctions of IPL 2025, has quickly emerged as one of the team's leading spinners, playing a crucial role in their bowling attack.

 

Follow Us

Digvesh in IPL 2025

4/10
Digvesh in IPL 2025

Rathi has been outstanding this season, claiming 15 wickets in 13 innings. His sharp spin and wicket-taking ability have made him a key player for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

 

Follow Us

Vignesh Puthur - Mumbai Indians

5/10
Vignesh Puthur - Mumbai Indians

Making his debut in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians, Vignesh Puthur has impressed with his performances and has shown great promise for the future.

 

Follow Us

Vignesh in IPL 2025

6/10
Vignesh in IPL 2025

Vignesh has taken 6 wickets so far in the season, including a remarkable 3-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings, establishing himself as a reliable bowler in Mumbai’s attack.

 

Follow Us

Ashwani Kumar - Mumbai Indians

7/10
Ashwani Kumar - Mumbai Indians

Ashwani Kumar, a left-arm pacer, was signed by the Mumbai Indians in the Mega Auctions of IPL 2025. His debut season has been nothing short of spectacular.

 

Follow Us

Ashwani in IPL 2025

8/10
Ashwani in IPL 2025

Ashwani made an unforgettable debut, picking up 4 wickets in a thrilling performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing his raw talent and potential.

 

Follow Us

Aniket Verma - Sunrisers Hyderabad

9/10
Aniket Verma - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aniket Verma was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. The youngster has been a standout performer for the team, contributing significantly with the bat.

 

Follow Us

Aniket in IPL 2025

10/10
Aniket in IPL 2025

Verma has scored 193 runs so far in the season, proving his value as a consistent and impactful player for Sunrisers Hyderabad, making key contributions whenever the team needs him.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2025 budget buysIPL 2025 best value players₹30 Lakh IPL playersAyush Mhatre IPL 2025Aniket Verma IPLIPL 2025 surprise performersIPL 2025 breakout starsIPL 2025 bargain signingsIPL 2025 emerging playerstop low-cost IPL playersIPL 2025 top uncapped players
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 budget buys
5 Players Bought For ₹30 Lakh Who’ve Delivered Big In IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre, Aniket Verma & More - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma test retirement
Rohit Sharma Retires From Test Cricket: A Look At The Milestones Of India’s Trusted Opener
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025
Top 8 IPL Stars With The Most Single-Digit Dismissals: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & More - Check Full List
camera icon5
title
5 OTT And Movie Releases This Week: Bhool Chuk Maaf To The Royals
camera icon9
title
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: Full List Of 9 Terror Camps Targeted By Indian Armed Forces
NEWS ON ONE CLICK