5 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...

Jake Fraser-McGurk was released by Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2025 auction. But he was brought back by the franchise for Rs 9 crore via the Right-To-Match option during the mega auction. DC had high expectations from Fraser-McGurk but he failed to deliver, scoring only 55 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 105.77 before eventually getting dropped from the playing XI.

After his lackluster performance, Delhi Capitals might consider releasing Fraser-McGurk before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some another attacking opener. (pic credit: IANS)