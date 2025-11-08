5 Players KKR Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy, finishing eighth with just five wins in 14 matches and failing to qualify for the playoffs.
After their ordinary performance in IPL 2025, the three-times champions KKR are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season. The Kolkata-based franchise are likely to release several under-performing players to increase their purse before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers for the next season.
Here's list of players whom KKR might release to increase IPL 2026 auction purse:
1. Venkatesh Iyer
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping Rs 23.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Venkatesh failed to deliver for KKR, scoring just 142 runs in 11 matches at a low average 20.28 during the IPL 2025 season. Given his hefty price tag and ordinary performance, KKR might consider releasing Venkatesh before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some other impactful all-rounder. (Pic credit: IANS)
Venkatesh Iyer's IPL Record
Venkatesh Iyer, who made his name with his hard-hitting batting and useful bowling, has scored 1468 runs in 62 matches at the strike rate of 137.32 with the help of 12 half-centuries and one century in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Anrich Nortje
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked South African pacer Anrich Nortje for Rs 6.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. However, Nortje, who is known for his pace, played two matches for KKR in the IPL 2025 season due to injury issues. Due to Nortje's recurring injury concerns and poor performance, KKR might consider releasing Nortje before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some other impactful fast bowler. (Pic credit: IANS)
Anrich Nortje's IPL Record
Anrich Nortje, who gained the reputation as one of the fastest bowlers in the IPL, has picked 61 wickets in 48 matches in the cash-rich league so far. (Pic credit: KKR_Xtra)
3. Quinton de Kock
South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 3.6 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, De Kock couldn't perform up to the expectations during the IPL 2025 season, scoring 152 runs in 8 matches. With other wicketkeeping options likely available in the IPL 2026 auction, KKR could look to free up an overseas slot and funds by releasing De Kock. (Pic credit: IANS)
Quinton de Kock's IPL Record
Quinton de Kock, who has won multiple IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, has scored 3309 runs in 115 matches with the help of 2 centuries and 24 fifties so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali, the England all-rounder was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Moeen featured in a handful of matches for KKR during the IPL 2025 season and his performance was below expectations.
In 6 matches of IPL 2025, Moeen scored only 5 runs and took 6 wickets. His batting average was low at 2.50, and his bowling economy rate was 8.5. Given his high price, age and less utilization, KKR might consider releasing Moeen ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Moeen Ali's IPL Record
A versatile left-handed batter and a handy off-break bowler, Moeen Ali has scored 1167 runs and picked up 41 wickets across 73 matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Spencer Johnson
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Australia pacer Spencer Johnson for Rs 2.80 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Johnson's performance was disappointing during the IPL 2025 season as he picked just one wicket in four matches. (Pic credit: Spencer Johnson Instagram)
Spencer Johnson's IPL Record
Spencer Johnson, the Australian left-arm fast bowler, who made his debut in IPL 2024 with Gujarat Titans, has picked 5 wickets in 9 matches in the cash-rich league so far. (Pic credit: KKR)
Trending Photos