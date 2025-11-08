5 Players KKR Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...

photoDetails

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy, finishing eighth with just five wins in 14 matches and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

After their ordinary performance in IPL 2025, the three-times champions KKR are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season. The Kolkata-based franchise are likely to release several under-performing players to increase their purse before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers for the next season.

Here's list of players whom KKR might release to increase IPL 2026 auction purse: