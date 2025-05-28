5 Players Multiple IPL Hundreds At No.3 Or Lower - Rishabh Pant Joins Suryakumar Yadav & Sanju Samson - Check Full List
These players are known for their finishing abilities and middle-order dominance, a more challenging role than opening due to fewer overs and higher pressure. Here are 5 players with multiple centuries at no.3 or lower
AB de Villiers – 3 Centuries
AB de Villiers, a legend of the IPL, scored three centuries while batting at No. 3 or lower. Representing RCB, he was known for his adaptability and innovation. His memorable knocks include an unbeaten 133* vs MI in 2015 and 129* vs GL in 2016, showcasing his ability to dominate from any position.
AB de Villiers – Impactful Performances
Batting mostly at No. 4, de Villiers combined consistency with explosiveness. With a strike rate consistently over 150 in his century innings, his contributions were pivotal in RCB's strong totals.
Sanju Samson – 3 Centuries
Sanju Samson also boasts three IPL centuries at No. 3 or lower. His effortless timing and calm temperament have delivered brilliant innings for the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals. Key highlights include his 102* vs SRH (2019) and a valiant 119 vs PBKS (2021).
Sanju Samson – Consistency at No. 3
Primarily a No. 3 batter, Samson plays the dual role of anchoring the innings and accelerating when needed. His blend of elegance and aggression has made him a key figure for RR.
Suryakumar Yadav – 2 Centuries
Suryakumar Yadav has two centuries at No. 3 or lower, reflecting his versatility. Representing MI, he’s delivered under pressure, including a 103* vs Gujarat Titans (2023) and a classy 102 vs SRH (2024), solidifying his reputation as a dependable middle-order bat.
Suryakumar Yadav – Versatility in the Middle Order
Suryakumar has thrived both at No. 3 and No. 4, adapting seamlessly to different situations. Known for his 360-degree strokeplay.
Heinrich Klaasen – 2 Centuries
Klaasen has quickly made an impact in the IPL with two thunderous centuries for SRH. His explosive 105* vs KKR (2025) and 100* vs DC (2024) showcased his brutal hitting ability, particularly in the death overs, where he can single-handedly change games.
Heinrich Klaasen – Explosive Middle-Order Batsman
Usually batting at No. 4 or lower, Klaasen’s strike rate exceeds 250 in his century knocks. A nightmare for bowlers in the final overs.
Rishabh Pant – 2 Centuries
Rishabh Pant has two centuries at No. 3 or lower, underlining his impact as a middle-order enforcer. His 128* vs SRH (2018) remains one of the highest individual IPL scores.
Rishabh Pant – Aggression and Flair
His recent century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league match marked his comeback in the game after a long time. Usually batting at No. 4 or 5, Pant's fearless approach and power hitting make him a key finisher.
