NewsPhotos5 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
5 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...

Mumbai Indians (MI) had a notable performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, bouncing back after a disappointing 2024 season where they finished last. However, once again, Hardik Pandya-led MI failed to win an IPL title as they lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in Qualifier 2 of the league.

With an aim to win their sixth IPL title, five-times champions Mumbai Indians might consider releasing some under-performing players in order to increase their purse before the IPL 2026 auction. The auction will allow Mumbai Indians to buy some impactful performers and strengthen their squad before the next IPL season.  

Here's list of players which Mumbai Indians might release before IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Nov 10, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
1. Deepak Chahar

1. Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians picked Deepak Chahar for Rs 9.25 crore in the 2025 mega auction. However, Chahar failed to deliver up to the expectations during the IPL 2025 season. He picked 11 wickets in 14 matches at a high economy of 9.17. Given his high salary and low return, Mumbai Indians might consider releasing Deepak before the IPL 2026 auction to free up the budget and buy another Indian pacer for the next season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Deepak Chahar's IPL Record

Deepak Chahar's IPL Record

Deepak Chahar, who has played a role in the title wins of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years, has picked 88 wickets in 95 matches with an economy of 8.13 in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

2. Robin Minz

2. Robin Minz

Robin Minz was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 65 lakh in the 2025 mega auction. However, he couldn't do much in limited opportunities, scoring just 6 runs in 2 matches of IPL 2025 season. Mumbai Indians might consider releasing Minz before the IPL 2026 auction to free up a slot for a more reliable wicket-keeper batter as he appeared unprepared for the IPL level. (Pic credit: IANS)    

3. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

3. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians (MI) picked Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for Rs 2 crore as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar, who was ruled out of the IPL 2025 season due to an injury. However, Mujeeb didn't fit in MI’s playing XI and played only one match and conceded 28 off two overs. Given the mystery element factor, Mumbai Indians might consider retaining Ghazanfar and releasing Mujeeb before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)  

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's IPL Record

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's IPL Record

Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, who has represented multiple teams, has played 20 IPL matches and has 20 wickets against his name with an economy rate of 8.34 so far. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)  

4. Reece Topley

4. Reece Topley

England pacer Reece Topley was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 75 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Topley played only one match in IPL 2025, against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, where he conceded 40 runs in three overs. Given the lack of utility and trust, Mumbai Indians might consider releasing Topley before the IPL 2026 auction and target a more consistent overseas pacer to bolster their bowling. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)  

Reece Topley's IPL Record

Reece Topley's IPL Record

Reece Topley, who can bowl early in the powerplay and can also bowl lethal yorkers in the slog overs, has played 6 IPL matches and picked 5 wickets so far. (Pic credit: IANS)  

5. Bevon Jacobs

5. Bevon Jacobs

Bevon Jacobs, a 23-year-old explosive right-handed top-order batter from New Zealand, was one of the surprise picks at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, where Mumbai Indians snapped him up at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. His signing was part of MI's strategy to invest in young, high-potential overseas talent to bolster their batting depth. However, Jacobs didn't get the opportunity to play any match due to MI's packed overseas slots and strong domestic performers. Due to lack of slots, Mumbai Indians might consider releasing Jacobs before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)  

