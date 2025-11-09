5 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Trade Or Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...
After a disappointing IPL 2025 season, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished ninth with 8 points from 14 matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs, skipper Sanju Samson decided to part ways with the franchise due to reported tensions with management. Samson has told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released and the Rajasthan-based franchise have been involved in negotiations with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to trade Indian wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In return, RR have asked for star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and one more player from CSK and both franchises are seriously pursuing the trade.
Not only Sanju, the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are likely to release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.
Here's list of players Rajasthan Royals might release before the IPL 2026 auction:
1. Sanju Samson
Captain Sanju Samson's relationship with Rajasthan Royals has not exactly been the way it used to be and he has decided to part ways with the franchise. Samson has told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released and the Rajasthan-based franchise have been involved in negotiations with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to trade Indian wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
If trade negotiations don't go through with CSK, Rajasthan will most likely release Samson before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson's IPL Record
Sanju Samson who has played for both Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) has scored 4704 runs in 177 IPL matches at an average of 30.94 and strike rate of 139.04 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Tushar Deshpande
Tushar Deshpande was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore during the mega auction. After showing his wicket-taking ability and fighting spirit at CSK in the last few editions, Tushar failed to deliver with the ball for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season.
Tushar picked 9 wickets in 10 matches of IPL 2025 with an poor economy rate of 10.62 before getting dropped from the Rajasthan Royals playing XI in the last few matches. Given his ordinary show with the ball, Tushar might be released by Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Tushar Deshpande's IPL Record
Tushar Deshpande, who emerged as the CSK's highest wicket-taker in their title-winning campaign in 2023, has picked 51 wickets in 46 IPL matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer, the destructive finisher was retained by Rajasthan Royals for 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. However, Hetmyer failed to finish crucial games for RR during the IPL 2025 season. The 28-year-old Hetmyer scored 239 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 with an average of 21.72 and strike rate of 145.73. Considering his ordinary performance and high salary, Rajasthan Royals might consider releasing Hetmyer to buy someone new for the finisher's role during the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Shimron Hetmyer's IPL Record
Shimron Hetmyer, who is known for his aggressive batting and finishing abilities, has scored 1482 runs in 86 IPL matches with an average of 29.05 and strike rate of 151.84 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.25 crore during the IPL mega auction. The franchise had high hopes from the Sri Lankan spinner but he failed to deliver up to the expectations. Hasaranga picked 11 wickets in 11 matches of IPL 2025 with an economy rate of 9.04. Given his ordinary performance with the ball, RR might consider releasing Hasaranga before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Wanindu Hasaranga's IPL Record
Wanindu Hasaranga, who is a popular choice in global franchise leagues, has picked 46 wickets in 37 matches with an economy rate of 8.41 during his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fazalhaq Farooqi, the Afghan left-arm pacer, was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the IPL 2025 season was very tough for Farooqi, who featured in 5 matches for RR but failed to take a single wicket. Given his ordinary performance, Rajasthan Royals might consider releasing Farooqi ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
Fazalhaq Farooqi's IPL Record
Fazalhaq Farooqi, the Afghan left-arm fast bowler, has played 12 IPL matches and picked 6 wickets while playing for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad so far. (Pic credit: Fazalhaq Farooqi Instagram )
