5 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Trade Or Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...

After a disappointing IPL 2025 season, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished ninth with 8 points from 14 matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs, skipper Sanju Samson decided to part ways with the franchise due to reported tensions with management. Samson has told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released and the Rajasthan-based franchise have been involved in negotiations with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to trade Indian wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In return, RR have asked for star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and one more player from CSK and both franchises are seriously pursuing the trade.

Not only Sanju, the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are likely to release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players Rajasthan Royals might release before the IPL 2026 auction: