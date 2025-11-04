Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2980023https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/5-players-sunrisers-hyderabad-might-release-to-increase-ipl-2026-auction-purse-mohammed-shami-heinrich-klaasen-and-2980023
NewsPhotos5 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mohammed Shami, Heinrich Klaasen And...
photoDetails

5 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mohammed Shami, Heinrich Klaasen And...

After playing an exciting brand of cricket and finishing as the runners-up during IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) flattered to deceive in the 2025 season of the league. The Pat Cummins-led SRH finished at the sixth spot during IPL 2025 as their star players failed to deliver up to the expectations.

With an aim to correct their mistakes and strengthen their squad for the next season, SRH might consider releasing some underperforming players before the IPL 2026 auction. By releasing some players, SRH can increase their purse for the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers for next season.

Here's list of players whom SRH might release to increase IPL 2026 auction purse: 

Updated:Nov 04, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Mohammed Shami

1/10
1. Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Mohammed Shami for a massive Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, the veteran Indian pacer was very ordinary with the ball, picking just 6 wickets in 9 matches with a poor economy rate of 11.23 during the IPL 2025 season. Given his salary, fitness and form, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Shami before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Mohammed Shami's IPL Record

2/10
Mohammed Shami's IPL Record

Mohammed Shami, one of India's most prolific pace bowlers, who is known for his immaculate seam position, has picked 133 wickets in 119 IPL matches, with an economy rate of 8.63 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

2. Ishan Kishan

3/10
2. Ishan Kishan

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive Rs. 11.40 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, Ishan failed to perform up to the expectations in the IPL 2025 season. The 26-year-old Ishan started his IPL 2025 with a century against Rajasthan Royals. However, he failed to produce big knocks after that century, scoring 354 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 so far. Considering his high salary and low return, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Ishan before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

Ishan Kishan's IPL Record

4/10
Ishan Kishan's IPL Record

Ishan Kishan, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, has scored 2998 runs in 119 IPL matches with an average of 29.10 and strike rate of 137.64 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

3. Heinrich Klaasen

5/10
3. Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen for a whopping Rs 23 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, Klaasen wasn't at his best in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 487 in 14 matches. Given his massive salary and low returns, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Klaasen before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some other destructive batter. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Heinrich Klaasen's IPL Record

6/10
Heinrich Klaasen's IPL Record

Heinrich Klaasen, who is known for his ability to smash bowlers all around the park, has scored 1480 runs in 49 IPL matches so far, with an average of 40.00 and strike rate of 169.72. (Pic Credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

4. Rahul Chahar

7/10
4. Rahul Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 3.20 crore in the mega auction to acquire Rahul Chahar for IPL 2025. However, SRH didn't trust Chahar enough as he played just one match and bowled one over during the IPL 2025 season. Given the lack of trust and decent salary, it seems like Sunrisers Hyderabad will release Rahul before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Rahul Chahar's IPL Record

8/10
Rahul Chahar's IPL Record

India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has picked 75 wickets in 79 IPL matches with an economy of 7.72 so far. He was a part of the title-winning squad in 2023 and then continued for the 2024 season as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad recognized his potential and acquired him for INR 1.5 Crore at the 2025 TATA IPL Auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

5. Simarjeet Singh

9/10
5. Simarjeet Singh

Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 1.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, his performance in the IPL 2025 season was underwhelming, marked by limited opportunities and high economy rates. Simarjeet featured in only 4 matches for SRH during IPL 2025 and took 2 wickets at an average of 70.50 and an economy rate of 14.10. (Pic Credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

Simarjeet Singh's IPL Record

10/10
Simarjeet Singh's IPL Record

Simarjeet Singh, who has played for SRH and CSK in the IPL career, has picked 11 wickets in 14 matches with an economy rate of 10.00 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)    

 

Follow Us
Sunrisers HyderabadSRHSRH IPL 2025IPLIPL AuctionIPL 2026 AuctionIPL 2026 Auction SRHSRH IPL 2026 AuctionSRH IPL 2026 Auction PurseSRH IPL 2026 Auction StrategySunrisers Hyderabad Auction Retention ListSunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Auction Retention ListIshan KishanIshan Kishan SRHIshan Kishan SRH IPL 2025Ishan Kishan IPL AuctionIshan Kishan IPL RecordsIshan Kishan IPL 2026 AuctionMohammed ShamiMohammed Shami IPL RecordsMohammed Shami IPL WicketsMohammed Shami SRHMohammed Shami IPL 2025Mohammed Shami IPL 2026 AuctionHeinrich KlaasenHeinrich Klaasen IPL 2025Heinrich Klaasen IPL SalaryHeinrich Klaasen IPL AuctionHeinrich Klaasen IPL 2026 AuctionHeinrich Klaasen IPL RecordsHeinrich Klaasen SRHHeinrich Klaasen IPL retentionHeinrich Klaasen IPL Retention priceRahul ChaharRahul Chahar IPL RecordsRahul Chahar SRHRahul Chahar IPL 2025Simarjeet SinghSimarjeet Singh SRHSRH IPL Auction Purse
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
USA
World’s Only Nation With Over 16,000 Airports, Connecting Even Smallest Towns
camera icon10
title
New K-Dramas On OTT
Latest And Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: Complete November 2025 Guide To Most Anticipated Korean Dramas Streaming THIS Month
camera icon8
title
oldest navies in the world
These Are World's 7 Oldest Navies That Have Dominated Seas For Centuries; Portuguese Navy Top The List, Check India's Rank
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Meet India's Cheapest Diesel Car: 5-Star Safety, 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof And Whatnot - Priced From Rs 6.30 Lakh
camera icon7
title
EPS 95
Is EPS-95 Pension Set For A Hike in 2026? Know How Much You Could Get And How It’s Calculated