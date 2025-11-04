5 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mohammed Shami, Heinrich Klaasen And...
After playing an exciting brand of cricket and finishing as the runners-up during IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) flattered to deceive in the 2025 season of the league. The Pat Cummins-led SRH finished at the sixth spot during IPL 2025 as their star players failed to deliver up to the expectations.
With an aim to correct their mistakes and strengthen their squad for the next season, SRH might consider releasing some underperforming players before the IPL 2026 auction. By releasing some players, SRH can increase their purse for the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers for next season.
Here's list of players whom SRH might release to increase IPL 2026 auction purse:
1. Mohammed Shami
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Mohammed Shami for a massive Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, the veteran Indian pacer was very ordinary with the ball, picking just 6 wickets in 9 matches with a poor economy rate of 11.23 during the IPL 2025 season. Given his salary, fitness and form, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Shami before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Mohammed Shami's IPL Record
Mohammed Shami, one of India's most prolific pace bowlers, who is known for his immaculate seam position, has picked 133 wickets in 119 IPL matches, with an economy rate of 8.63 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
2. Ishan Kishan
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive Rs. 11.40 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, Ishan failed to perform up to the expectations in the IPL 2025 season. The 26-year-old Ishan started his IPL 2025 with a century against Rajasthan Royals. However, he failed to produce big knocks after that century, scoring 354 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 so far. Considering his high salary and low return, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Ishan before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Ishan Kishan's IPL Record
Ishan Kishan, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, has scored 2998 runs in 119 IPL matches with an average of 29.10 and strike rate of 137.64 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
3. Heinrich Klaasen
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen for a whopping Rs 23 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, Klaasen wasn't at his best in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 487 in 14 matches. Given his massive salary and low returns, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Klaasen before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some other destructive batter. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Heinrich Klaasen's IPL Record
Heinrich Klaasen, who is known for his ability to smash bowlers all around the park, has scored 1480 runs in 49 IPL matches so far, with an average of 40.00 and strike rate of 169.72. (Pic Credit: IANS)
4. Rahul Chahar
Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 3.20 crore in the mega auction to acquire Rahul Chahar for IPL 2025. However, SRH didn't trust Chahar enough as he played just one match and bowled one over during the IPL 2025 season. Given the lack of trust and decent salary, it seems like Sunrisers Hyderabad will release Rahul before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Rahul Chahar's IPL Record
India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has picked 75 wickets in 79 IPL matches with an economy of 7.72 so far. He was a part of the title-winning squad in 2023 and then continued for the 2024 season as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad recognized his potential and acquired him for INR 1.5 Crore at the 2025 TATA IPL Auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
5. Simarjeet Singh
Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 1.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, his performance in the IPL 2025 season was underwhelming, marked by limited opportunities and high economy rates. Simarjeet featured in only 4 matches for SRH during IPL 2025 and took 2 wickets at an average of 70.50 and an economy rate of 14.10. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Simarjeet Singh's IPL Record
Simarjeet Singh, who has played for SRH and CSK in the IPL career, has picked 11 wickets in 14 matches with an economy rate of 10.00 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Trending Photos