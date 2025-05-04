5 Players To Hit 5 Sixes In An Over In IPL: Riyan Parag Joins Chris Gayle, Rinku Singh And...

photoDetails

english

2895688

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag on created history by becoming the fifth batter in IPL history to hit 5 sixes in an over. Parag achieved the milestone during the 53rd match of the IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

Here's a list of five batters who have hit 5 sixes in an over in IPL history: