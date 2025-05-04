Advertisement
5 Players To Hit 5 Sixes In An Over In IPL: Riyan Parag Joins Chris Gayle, Rinku Singh And...
photoDetails

5 Players To Hit 5 Sixes In An Over In IPL: Riyan Parag Joins Chris Gayle, Rinku Singh And...

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag on created history by becoming the fifth batter in IPL history to hit 5 sixes in an over. Parag achieved the milestone during the 53rd match of the IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

Here's a list of five batters who have hit 5 sixes in an over in IPL history:

Updated:May 04, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
1. Riyan Parag vs Moeen Ali In IPL 2025

1. Riyan Parag vs Moeen Ali In IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag smashed Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Moeen Ali for five consecutive sixes in an over during the 53rd match of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4.  

Record-Breaker Riyan Parag

Record-Breaker Riyan Parag

After smashing Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Moeen Ali for five consecutive sixes in the 13th over of the Rajasthan Royals's run chase, Riyan Parag Varun Chakaravarthy for a maximum to make it six consecutive sixes in the innings. With this, Parag became the first ever player in the history of IPL to smack six consecutive sixes.

Riyan Parag's Sensational Knock Goes In Vain

Riyan Parag's Sensational Knock Goes In Vain

Riyan Parag single-handedly turned the game on its head by hitting five sixes in a single over off Moeen Ali in the 13th over of the innings Rajasthan Royals's run chase. After Parag's sensational knock (95 off 45), Rajasthan Royals were the favourites to win the clash but they lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually lost the thrilling game by 1 run against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

2. Rinku Singh vs Yash Dayal In IPL 2023

2. Rinku Singh vs Yash Dayal In IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes in an over in during the IPL 2023 season.  

3. Ravindra Jadeja vs Harshal Patel In IPL 2021

3. Ravindra Jadeja vs Harshal Patel In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravindra Jadeja smacked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel for five sixes in an over in during the IPL 2021 season.  

4. Rahul Tewatia vs Sheldon Cotterell, 2020

4. Rahul Tewatia vs Sheldon Cotterell, 2020

Rajasthan Royals batter Rahul Tewatia slammed Punjab Kings pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over in during the IPL 2020 season.  

5. Chris Gayle vs Rahul Sharma, 2012

5. Chris Gayle vs Rahul Sharma, 2012

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Chris Gayle hit Pune Warriors India (PWI) spinner Rahul Sharma for five sixes in an over during the IPL 2012 season.   

