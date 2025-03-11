5 Players Who Are Set To Miss Start Of IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Yadav And...
The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, several top names are set to miss the initial phase of IPL 2025 due to injury or personal reasons.
Here's list of players who are set to miss start of IPL 2025:
1. Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the first two weeks of the IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians as he is still recovering from a lower back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
Bumrah, who was retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been out of action since January 5, 2025.
When Will Bumrah Join Mumbai Indians Camp
According to a Times of India report, Jasprit Bumrah, who is undergoing rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, still hasn't started bowling full tilt. He is likely to join the Mumbai Indians camp only in April.
2. Mayank Yadav (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of IPL 2025 due to an injury.
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Mayank is recovering from a lumbar stress injury and has just resumed bowling at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he has been undergoing rehab.
Mayank Yadav's Comeback Date
Mayank Yadav, who was retained by LSG for Rs 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, got injured following his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh last October.
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, there is no firm date set by the BCCI for Mayank's return yet. However, if he meets all the fitness parameters alongside increasing his bowling workload, the young pacer could feature in the latter half of the IPL 2025.
3. KL Rahul
India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is set to miss the first few matches for Delhi Capitals in April during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. According to several media reports, Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, are expecting their first childbirth in April. Rahul will most likely be with his wife and their family.
4. Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya will miss his team's first match of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23.
Hardik was suspended for one match after MI's group stage match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants due to slow over rate. Since Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign ended with that match against LSG, Pandya's suspension will only come into effect during the team's opening game of the IPL 2025 season. As a result, Hardik will miss the first match of IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians.
5. Mitchell Marsh
Australian T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, who was signed by LSG for Rs 3.40 crore in the mega auction, is racing against time to be fit for IPL 2025. Marsh was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in January due to lower back pain and given his history of injuries, he could miss the start of IPL 2025 as well.
Trending Photos