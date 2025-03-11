5 Players Who Are Set To Miss Start Of IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Yadav And...

photoDetails

english

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, several top names are set to miss the initial phase of IPL 2025 due to injury or personal reasons.

Here's list of players who are set to miss start of IPL 2025: