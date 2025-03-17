5 Players Who Have Been Ruled Out Of IPL 2025 And Their Replacements - Check In Pics
The much-awaited IPL 2025 will kick off on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, several key players have been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2025 due to injuries or other reasons.
Here's a list of players who have been ruled out of IPL 2025 and their replacements:
1. Umran Malik (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Fast bowler Umran Malik has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury. The 25-year-old Umran was bought by the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 75 lakh during the mega auction.
Chetan Sakariya Replaces Umran Malik At KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has picked Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran Malik for the IPL 2025. Sakariya, a left-arm medium pacer, joined KKR for Rs 75 Lakh. Sakariya has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets from the same.
2. Lizaad Williams (Mumbai Indians)
South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2025 due to a knee injury. Mumbai Indians have signed his compatriot Corbin Bosch as his replacement.
Bosch, a bowling all-rounder, has represented South Africa (SA) in one Test and two ODIs and has played 86 T20s. The 30-year-old made his international debut in December and was also included in the Proteas' 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje.
3. Brydon Carse (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
English fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out due to a toe injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad have picked South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as his replacement. Mulder joined SRH for Rs 75 Lakh.
Mulder has played 11 T20Is in addition to 18 Tests and 25 ODIs. He has picked 60 wickets in international cricket and has scored 970 international runs. He is expected to add depth to the SRH squad with both bat and ball.
4. Allah Ghazanfar (Mumbai Indians)
Young Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 season due to a back injury. Mumbai Indians picked Mujeeb-ur-Rahman as a replacement for Ghazanfar for the upcoming edition of the IPL.
Mujeeb, a right-arm off-spinner, has played 19 IPL matches and has 19 IPL wickets against his name. He joined MI for Rs 2 Crore.
5. Harry Brook (Delhi Capitals)
England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the IPL 2025 in order to focus on international cricket. He was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 Crore in the mega auction in November. As of now, Delhi Capitals have not announced a replacement for him.
BCCI Bans Harry Brook For 2-Years From IPL
Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next two years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly took the decision after Brook made a last-minute call to pull out from the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
As per the BCCI's new policy, Brook cannot enter the auction for two more years, as he has decided to skip IPL 2025 at the last moment.
"Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons," a new rule introduced by the IPL, said.
