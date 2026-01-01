5 Players Who Peaked ICC Rankings With 900-Plus Ratings: Virat Kohli To Steve Smith - Check In Pics
The ICC player rankings have long served as a true measure of a cricketer’s consistency, dominance, and impact across formats. Only a select few have managed to reach the sport’s highest peaks, surpassing the coveted 900-point mark or setting records.
Virat Kohli - Peak ICC Rating: 937 (Test), 911 (ODI), 909 (T20I)
Virat Kohli stands as one of the rare players to achieve over 900 ICC rating points in all three formats. His remarkable consistency and unmatched hunger for runs between 2016-2019 made him the face of modern batting dominance. Whether chasing totals in ODIs or crafting long Test innings, Kohli maintained technical precision and fierce determination.
At his peak, Kohli’s Test rating soared to 937, one of the highest ever recorded, while his ODI brilliance kept him comfortably above 900 for several years. His ability to adapt to conditions, play match-defining knocks, and dominate bowlers worldwide made him the first batter to sustain elite-level ratings across formats, setting a modern benchmark in the ICC system.
Sir Donald Bradman - Peak ICC Rating: 961 (Test)
Sir Don Bradman’s record ICC Test batting rating of 961 remains untouched since the 1940s. No player in cricket history has come close to this number, symbolising his extraordinary dominance during a period of limited matches and challenging pitches. With an average of 99.94, Bradman’s consistency redefined the concept of greatness in Test cricket.
What makes Bradman’s peak even more legendary is that it was achieved without modern gear, protective equipment, or today’s training facilities. His ability to dismantle any bowling attack and his incredible run-scoring spree, including multiple double centuries, made his 961 rating not just a record, but an unreachable summit in the ICC rankings.
Sir Vivian Richards - Peak ICC Rating: 935 (ODI)
In the 1980s, Sir Vivian Richards reigned supreme in one-day cricket, reaching an ICC ODI rating of 935, the highest ever recorded in the format. His explosive batting style revolutionised ODIs, blending flair with aggression long before power-hitting became common.
Richards’ 935 rating was built on consistent dominance, scoring match-winning runs against the world’s best attacks at a time when strike rates above 90 were unheard of. His fearless approach and unmatched impact for the West Indies made him the ultimate ODI batter of his generation, and his record remains the gold standard for white-ball excellence.
Steve Smith - Peak ICC Rating: 947 (Test)
Steve Smith’s extraordinary 947 ICC Test batting rating places him second only to Bradman in Test history. His unconventional technique and unmatched concentration made him nearly unstoppable during his prime years (2015-2019). Smith’s run-spree in the Ashes and series in Asia helped him achieve one of the greatest statistical peaks in modern cricket.
At his best, Smith averaged over 70 across multiple years and produced match-defining hundreds in tough conditions. His peak rating of 947 was a result of precision, patience, and an incredible ability to score runs against every major team. Smith’s consistency under pressure secured his place among the modern giants of Test cricket.
Abhishek Sharma - Peak ICC Rating: 931 (T20I, 2025)
Abhishek Sharma stunned the cricketing world in 2025 by climbing to an ICC T20I batting rating of 931, the highest ever achieved in the format. His explosive performances at the top of the order for India redefined T20 batting, combining timing, clean hitting, and composure under pressure. His rapid rise to No. 1 symbolised a generational shift in world cricket.
Abhishek’s dominance wasn’t just about power; it was his ability to convert starts, find gaps, and dominate spinners and pacers alike. His consistency through high-impact innings pushed him past legends like Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam on the ICC list, marking a new era of Indian batting brilliance in the shortest format.
