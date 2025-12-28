Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 Players With 10-Plus Seasons For Single IPL Franchise Since Debut: Virat Kohli To Jasprit Bumrah - Check In Pics
5 Players With 10-Plus Seasons For Single IPL Franchise Since Debut: Virat Kohli To Jasprit Bumrah - Check In Pics

In the ever-evolving world of the Indian Premier League, where player movement has become the norm, a rare group of cricketers stand out for their unwavering loyalty to a single franchise. Here's list of players with 10-plus seasons for a single franchise since their debut in IPL.
Updated:Dec 28, 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Virat Kohli - The RCB Constant

Virat Kohli - The RCB Constant

Virat Kohli is the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL journey, carrying the franchise’s batting identity since 2008. Across eras, captains, and team rebuilds, his consistency at the top has made him the league’s defining run-machine.

Virat Kohli - IPL Stats

Virat Kohli - IPL Stats

Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history and the only player to score 8,000+ runs for a single franchise. His loyalty to RCB defines long-term commitment in franchise cricket.

Matches: 267, Runs: 8,661, Avg: 39.55, SR: 132.86, 100s/50s: 8/63, HS: 113, Fours/Sixes: 771/291, Catches: 118

Sunil Narine - KKR’s Trump Card

Sunil Narine - KKR’s Trump Card

Sunil Narine joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and quickly became their biggest match-winner. His mystery spin changed the dynamics of T20 bowling. He has been KKR’s match-up cheat code for over a decade, controlling powerplays with the ball and evolving into a genuine explosive batting option.

Sunil Narine - IPL Stats

Sunil Narine - IPL Stats

Over the years, Narine evolved into a powerful all-rounder, opening the batting and delivering crucial breakthroughs.

Batting - Matches: 189, Runs: 1,780, Avg: 17.62, SR: 166.51, 100s/50s: 1/7, HS: 109

Bowling - Wickets: 192, Avg: 25.64, Eco: 6.80, Best: 5/19, 4W hauls: 7

Jasprit Bumrah - Death-Overs Blueprint

Jasprit Bumrah - Death-Overs Blueprint

Discovered by the Mumbai Indians in 2013, Jasprit Bumrah grew into the most feared fast bowler in the IPL with his lethal yorkers and control. Whether with the new ball or at the death, he has been the Mumbai Indians’ primary wicket-taker and run-controller across multiple title cycles.

Jasprit Bumrah - IPL Stats

Jasprit Bumrah - IPL Stats

Bumrah has been the backbone of MI’s bowling attack in multiple title-winning seasons. His ability to deliver under pressure sets him apart from his generation. 

Matches: 145,  Wickets: 183, Avg: 22.02, Eco: 7.25, Best: 5/10, 4W hauls: 3

Kieron Pollard - MI’s Big-Match Enforcer

Kieron Pollard - MI’s Big-Match Enforcer

Kieron Pollard joined the Mumbai Indians in 2010 and soon became one of the most feared finishers in IPL history. His IPL legacy is built on finishing power, clutch cameos, and elite boundary-hitting under pressure. For the Mumbai Indians, he wasn’t just a hitter; he was a game-closer who shifted momentum in a handful of deliveries.

Keiron Pollard - IPL Stats

Keiron Pollard - IPL Stats

Beyond his batting, Pollard has been instrumental on the field for MI for ages. Even after retirement, his bond with the franchise remains unbreakable.

Batting - Matches: 189, Runs: 3,412, Avg: 28.67, SR: 147.32, 50s: 16, HS: 87*, Fours/Sixes: 218/223

Bowling - Wickets: 69,  Avg: 31.59, Eco: 8.79, Best: 4/44

Lasith Malinga - The Yorker King

Lasith Malinga - The Yorker King

Lasith Malinga’s slingy action and late yorkers made him the IPL’s original death-overs nightmare. From 2009 onwards, he was the Mumbai Indians’ strike weapon in crunch moments, and his wicket-taking rate in pressure phases helped define MI’s title-winning identity. 

Lasith Malinga - IPL Stats

Lasith Malinga - IPL Stats

Malinga is one of the greatest fast bowlers in IPL history. As one of IPL’s highest wicket-takers, Malinga played a huge role in MI title wins.

Matches: 122, Wickets: 170, Avg: 19.80, Eco: 7.14, Best: 5/13

