5 Players With 500-Plus International Matches For India: Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni - Check Full List

Rohit Sharma has etched his name among India’s cricketing legends by playing his 500th international match, becoming only the fifth Indian to achieve this remarkable feat. He achieved the feat in the 1st ODI against Australia. Here are 5 players who have played 500 + matches for India. 

Updated:Oct 19, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar: 664 Matches

Sachin Tendulkar: 664 Matches

The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with a staggering 664 international matches for India. From 1989 to 2013, he carried the hopes of a billion fans and set benchmarks that still inspire generations.

Sachin’s Legacy

Sachin’s Legacy

With 100 international centuries, Sachin remains the gold standard of consistency and passion. His dedication across formats made him not just a record holder but a cricketing legend beyond numbers.

Virat Kohli: 551 Matches

Virat Kohli: 551 Matches

Virat Kohli ranks second with 551 international matches, showcasing unmatched fitness and hunger for runs. From his debut in 2008, Virat’s aggression and precision have redefined India’s batting culture.

Kohli’s Era of Dominance

Kohli’s Era of Dominance

Kohli’s 82 international centuries and countless match-winning chases reflect his elite mentality. Whether in Tests, ODIs, or T20Is, he has remained India’s backbone and a true global superstar.

MS Dhoni: 535 Matches

MS Dhoni: 535 Matches

With 535 matches, MS Dhoni’s calm leadership and finishing skills turned India into a world-beating side. From the 2007 T20 World Cup to the 2011 ODI World Cup, Dhoni’s legacy remains unmatched.

Dhoni’s Unshakable Impact

Dhoni’s Unshakable Impact

Known for his sharp mind and lightning-fast glovework, Dhoni redefined captaincy. His ability to handle pressure with a smile made him India’s most trusted match-winner.

Rahul Dravid: 504 Matches

Rahul Dravid: 504 Matches

Rahul Dravid played 504 matches, known for his patience, technique, and selfless attitude. He stood tall in every condition, often rescuing India from collapse with his rock-solid defence.

Dravid’s Everlasting Influence

Dravid’s Everlasting Influence

Beyond runs, Dravid’s humility and discipline earned universal respect. Now a coach, he continues to shape India’s future, proving class is truly timeless.

Rohit Sharma: 500 Matches

Rohit Sharma: 500 Matches

Rohit Sharma has entered the elite 500-match club, becoming the fifth Indian to reach the mark. Known for his effortless stroke play, he’s the only batter with three ODI double centuries.

Rohit’s Legacy in Motion

Rohit’s Legacy in Motion

From a late bloomer to captain of India, Rohit’s journey symbolises patience and excellence; his 500th match marks a proud moment in Indian cricket history.

