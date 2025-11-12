Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2983533https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/5-players-with-highest-individual-scores-in-india-vs-south-africa-test-virat-kohli-to-ab-de-villiers-check-full-list-2983533
NewsPhotos5 Players With Highest Individual Scores In India Vs South Africa Test: Virat Kohli To AB de Villiers - Check Full List
photoDetails

5 Players With Highest Individual Scores In India Vs South Africa Test: Virat Kohli To AB de Villiers - Check Full List

South Africa and India are set for a two-match test series starting from 14th November. Here are the top 5 players with the highest individual scores ahead of blockbuster showdowns.  

Updated:Nov 12, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Virender Sehwag - 319 Runs (Chennai, 2008)

1/10
Virender Sehwag - 319 Runs (Chennai, 2008)

Sehwag’s 319 remains the highest individual score in India-South Africa Tests. He demolished the Proteas’ bowling attack with fearless stroke play.

 

Follow Us

Explosive Opener

2/10
Explosive Opener

The explosive opener smashed 42 fours and 5 sixes in his 304-ball marathon. His triple century was pure destruction, vintage Sehwag at his brutal best.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli - 254 (Pune, 2019)*

3/10
Virat Kohli - 254 (Pune, 2019)*

Captain Kohli showcased class and control with a magnificent double century. His 254* guided India to a massive 601-run total.

 

Follow Us

Kohli's precision

4/10
Kohli's precision

Kohli’s innings was all about patience and precision. With 33 boundaries and 2 sixes, he proved once again why he’s one of Test cricket’s finest.

Follow Us

Hashim Amla - 253 (Nagpur, 2010)*

5/10
Hashim Amla - 253 (Nagpur, 2010)*

Amla played one of the most graceful innings by a visiting batsman in India. His calm, composed 253* frustrated the Indian attack for over 11 hours.

 

Follow Us

Amla Technique

6/10
Amla Technique

Amla’s innings was a masterclass in technique and temperament. His flawless defense and effortless timing defined pure Test batting excellence.

Follow Us

AB de Villiers - 217 (Ahmedabad, 2008)

7/10
AB de Villiers - 217 (Ahmedabad, 2008)

AB De Villiers mixed aggression with composure to craft a stunning 217-run knock. He punished loose deliveries and handled spin with ease.

 

Follow Us

Patience of De Villiers

8/10
Patience of De Villiers

This innings showed his adaptability, patient yet powerful. His double hundred helped South Africa post a dominant total and win convincingly.

Follow Us

Mayank Agarwal - 215 (Visakhapatnam, 2019)

9/10
Mayank Agarwal - 215 (Visakhapatnam, 2019)

Mayank Agarwal announced himself with a brilliant maiden double century. Opening the innings, he showed maturity and sharp shot selection.

 

Follow Us

Proved Himself

10/10
Proved Himself

His 215 off 371 balls, with 23 fours and 6 sixes, set up India’s series win. A knock that proved Mayank’s arrival at the highest level of Test cricket.

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliMayank AgarwalAB de VilliersHashim AmlaVirender SehwagIndiaIndia vs South Africa Test recordshighest individual scores India vs South AfricaVirender Sehwag 319 runsVirat Kohli 254 runsHashim Amla 253 runsAB de Villiers 217 runsMayank Agarwal 215 runsIndia vs South Africa cricket statsIND vs SA Test historytop Test innings India South Africacricket records India vs South Africahighest Test scores India vs South Africabest batting performances IND vs SAIndia vs South Africa 2025 Test seriesTest cricket milestonesIndian cricket recordsSouth Africa Test recordsmemorable innings IND vs SAtop Indian batsmen Test recordsSouth African batsmen Test records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
India
Top 5 Highest Run Scorers In India Vs South Africa Test Series: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli At... - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Pankaj Tripathi
From Working In Hotel Kitchen To Bollywood Star: Meet Actor, A Farmer’s Son, Who Became Most Famous Actor From Bihar
camera icon11
title
Income Tax department
Income Tax Department Is Tracking These 10 Transactions By You: Check How To Avoid Notice, Penalty
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026
Top 10 Biggest IPL Betrayals: Rohit Sharma Sacked As MI Captain, Jadeja Trade, Raina Not Retained; When IPL Teams Broke Hearts For Business Gains
camera icon12
title
ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info. See Cookie Preferences. ChatGPT says: IPL 2026 captains
IPL 2026 Captains: Ravindra Jadeja To Lead RR, KL Rahul To Captain KKR, Know Predicted Captains For MI, CSK, RR, PBKS, SRH, RCB, KKR, DC, LSG, GT