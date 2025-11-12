5 Players With Highest Individual Scores In India Vs South Africa Test: Virat Kohli To AB de Villiers - Check Full List
South Africa and India are set for a two-match test series starting from 14th November. Here are the top 5 players with the highest individual scores ahead of blockbuster showdowns.
Virender Sehwag - 319 Runs (Chennai, 2008)
Sehwag’s 319 remains the highest individual score in India-South Africa Tests. He demolished the Proteas’ bowling attack with fearless stroke play.
Explosive Opener
The explosive opener smashed 42 fours and 5 sixes in his 304-ball marathon. His triple century was pure destruction, vintage Sehwag at his brutal best.
Virat Kohli - 254 (Pune, 2019)*
Captain Kohli showcased class and control with a magnificent double century. His 254* guided India to a massive 601-run total.
Kohli's precision
Kohli’s innings was all about patience and precision. With 33 boundaries and 2 sixes, he proved once again why he’s one of Test cricket’s finest.
Hashim Amla - 253 (Nagpur, 2010)*
Amla played one of the most graceful innings by a visiting batsman in India. His calm, composed 253* frustrated the Indian attack for over 11 hours.
Amla Technique
Amla’s innings was a masterclass in technique and temperament. His flawless defense and effortless timing defined pure Test batting excellence.
AB de Villiers - 217 (Ahmedabad, 2008)
AB De Villiers mixed aggression with composure to craft a stunning 217-run knock. He punished loose deliveries and handled spin with ease.
Patience of De Villiers
This innings showed his adaptability, patient yet powerful. His double hundred helped South Africa post a dominant total and win convincingly.
Mayank Agarwal - 215 (Visakhapatnam, 2019)
Mayank Agarwal announced himself with a brilliant maiden double century. Opening the innings, he showed maturity and sharp shot selection.
Proved Himself
His 215 off 371 balls, with 23 fours and 6 sixes, set up India’s series win. A knock that proved Mayank’s arrival at the highest level of Test cricket.
