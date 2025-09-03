Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955147https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/5-players-with-highest-individual-scores-in-t20-asia-cup-virat-kohli-to-rohit-sharma-check-full-list-2955147
NewsPhotos5 Players With Highest Individual Scores In T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
photoDetails

5 Players With Highest Individual Scores In T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List

The T20 Asia Cup has witnessed some memorable batting performances over the years, with players from different nations lighting up the tournament. Here’s a look at the top five highest individual scores in the competition’s history.

 

Updated:Sep 03, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli - 122* vs Afghanistan (2022)

1/10
Virat Kohli - 122* vs Afghanistan (2022)

Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score in the T20 Asia Cup, smashing an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the 2022 edition. The knock was a perfect blend of timing, placement, and power, marking his return to century-making form in T20Is after a long gap.

 

Follow Us

Highest Run-Scorer in the Tournament

2/10
Highest Run-Scorer in the Tournament

Kohli is also the overall leading run-scorer in T20 Asia Cup history, amassing 429 runs in 10 matches at an exceptional average. 

 

Follow Us

Babar Hayat - 122 vs Oman (2016)

3/10
Babar Hayat - 122 vs Oman (2016)

Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat was the first player to score a century in the T20 Asia Cup, achieving the feat against Oman in 2016. Known for his aggressive batting style, he was the standout performer for Hong Kong in that edition.

 

Follow Us

Consistent Performer

4/10
Consistent Performer

Hayat’s 2016 campaign saw him score 235 runs in just 5 matches, showcasing his ability to dominate opposition bowlers.

 

Follow Us

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 84 vs Sri Lanka (2022)

5/10
Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 84 vs Sri Lanka (2022)

Afghanistan’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz holds the third spot with his blistering 84 against Sri Lanka in the 2022 tournament. His attacking approach at the top of the order set the tone for Afghanistan’s innings. 

 

Follow Us

Afghanistan’s Reliable Striker

6/10
Afghanistan’s Reliable Striker

Gurbaz has earned a reputation as one of Afghanistan’s most dependable batters, often providing his team with fiery starts in crucial matches.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma - 83 vs Bangladesh (2022)

7/10
Rohit Sharma - 83 vs Bangladesh (2022)

Former India captain Rohit Sharma takes the fourth spot with his 83-run knock against Bangladesh in 2022. Known for his elegant stroke play and ability to accelerate, Rohit anchored the innings before launching into a flurry of boundaries.

 

Follow Us

Second-Highest Run-Scorer for India

8/10
Second-Highest Run-Scorer for India

Rohit has scored 271 runs in 9 matches in the T20 Asia Cup, making him India’s second-most prolific batter in the competition’s history.

 

Follow Us

Sabbir Rahman - 80 vs Sri Lanka (2016)

9/10
Sabbir Rahman - 80 vs Sri Lanka (2016)

Bangladesh’s Sabbir Rahman rounds off the list with his 80-run innings against Sri Lanka in 2016. His attacking display was crucial in helping Bangladesh post a competitive total.

 

Follow Us

Bangladesh’s Key Contributor

10/10
Bangladesh’s Key Contributor

Rahman has been one of Bangladesh’s most valuable T20 batters, consistently delivering in pressure situations during the Asia Cup. 

All Images:- X, BCCI, Asia Cup, 

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliBabar HayatRahmanullah GurbaazRohit SharmaAsia Cup 2025T20 Asia CupHighest Individual Score T20 Asia CupVirat Kohli 122 vs AfghanistanBabar Hayat 122 vs OmanRahmanullah Gurbaz 84 vs Sri LankaRohit Sharma 83 vs BangladeshSabbir Rahman 80 vs Sri LankaAsia Cup T20 recordsAsia Cup highest scoresT20 Asia Cup batting recordstop scorers T20 Asia Cup
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ravichandran Ashwin BBL 2025
Will R Ashwin Become the First Indian Legend to Dominate the Big Bash League?
camera icon11
title
Mohammed Shami net worth 2025
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed
camera icon7
title
meet actress
Meet Famous Model-Actress Who Was 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6, Today At 24 She Is A Successful Businesswoman - In Pics
camera icon11
title
GenZ
Gen Z Watchlist On OTT: 10 Shows Which Are Best Bets For Zoomers, 'Stranger Things' To 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, September 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Financial Discipline Strengthens Your Future Security
NEWS ON ONE CLICK