5 Players With Most Runs For India In International Cricket: Rohit Sharma Completes 20,000; Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli - Checklist
5 Players With Most Runs For India In International Cricket: Rohit Sharma Completes 20,000; Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli - Checklist

India has produced some of the most prolific run-scorers in cricket history. These players dominate across formats; Tests, ODIs and T20Is, and remain the pillars of India’s batting legacy.

 

Updated:Dec 06, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar - 34357 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar - 34357 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar leads all Indian players with 34,357 international runs, combining Tests, ODIs and T20Is. His unmatched consistency and longevity make him the highest scorer in international cricket history.

Virat Kohli - 27910 Runs

Virat Kohli - 27910 Runs

Virat Kohli sits second for India with 27,910 international runs across formats. He continues to score at a high level, keeping him on track to push closer to Tendulkar’s numbers.

Rahul Dravid - 24064 Runs

Rahul Dravid - 24064 Runs

Rahul Dravid has accumulated 24,064 runs in international cricket for India. His technical mastery and ability to anchor innings earned him the title “The Wall.”

Rohit Sharma - 20048 Runs

Rohit Sharma - 20048 Runs

Rohit Sharma recently reached 20048 international runs across formats for India. His conversion ability and explosive starts make him India’s most impactful modern opener.

Sourav Ganguly - 18433 Runs

Sourav Ganguly - 18433 Runs

Sourav Ganguly sits fifth with 18,433 international runs, all from Tests and ODIs. As captain, he shaped a fearless era for Indian cricket, especially overseas. 

Five Giants Of Indian Cricket

Five Giants Of Indian Cricket

These five run-scoring giants have carried India through generations of cricket. Their dominance across formats cements them as the greatest Indian batters based on total runs.

 

