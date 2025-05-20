5 Players With Most Runs In IPL since 2022: Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli - Check Full List
From young emerging stars to seasoned veterans, these batters have consistently shaped the outcomes of IPL matches, underlining their dominance in T20 cricket. Here are 5 IPL Stars with the most runs in IPL since 2022.
Shubman Gill – 2188 Runs
Shubman Gill has emerged as the most prolific run-scorer in the IPL since 2022, amassing 2188 runs in 54 innings. Gill has become the backbone of the franchise’s batting lineup, representing the Gujarat Titans.
Gill’s Impactful Presence
Gill’s impact goes beyond the numbers. He plays with a technique reminiscent of classic Test cricket, adapted seamlessly to the demands of modern T20. His footwork, timing, and shot selection allow him to dominate pace and spin.
Virat Kohli – 2164 Runs
Virat Kohli, with 2164 runs in 55 innings, remains a powerhouse in the IPL even over a decade into his career. Since 2022, he has reignited his form with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, consistently leading their batting efforts.
Kohli’s Enduring Class
Kohli's recent IPL resurgence reflects his adaptability. He’s adjusted his game to play anchor roles when needed and accelerate during the death overs.
Jos Buttler – 2020 Runs
Jos Buttler has redefined T20 batting with his aggressive and innovative approach, collecting 2020 runs in 51 innings. Representing Rajasthan Royals, Buttler has often been their match-winner, capable of turning games single-handedly. Now, he is representing the Gujarat Titans and has crossed the 500-Runs mark for the team.
Buttler’s Explosive Brilliance
Buttler's strike rate and impact factor are among the highest in the IPL. He can explode from ball one and maintain momentum throughout an innings, often converting fast starts into big scores. His 2022 season, in particular, was a standout, including 4 centuries.
Faf du Plessis – 1801 Runs
Faf du Plessis, with 1801 runs in 50 innings, has proven that age is just a number. Since taking over as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he has led from the front, consistently delivering with the bat.
The Faf Factor
Faf’s calm demeanor and professional approach set him apart. His fitness and sharp fielding continue to be assets despite being one of the senior-most players. As a leader, he has earned respect for his thoughtful captaincy and clear communication.
KL Rahul – 1781 Runs
KL Rahul has scored 1781 runs in 47 innings for the Lucknow Super Giants & Delhi Capitals, showcasing his unmatched consistency and class. Known for his fluent stroke play and calm temperament, Rahul has anchored many innings for his side.
Rahul’s Role and Responsibility
As a senior player, KL Rahul shoulders dual responsibilities – leading from the front and scoring runs under pressure. Despite criticism over his strike rate in certain games, Rahul’s role has often been to anchor the innings and allow others to play around him.
