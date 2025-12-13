5 Players With Most Runs In IPL Without A Century: MS Dhoni To Gautam Gambhir - Check Full List
Scoring a century in the IPL is a remarkable feat, yet several legendary batters have built remarkable careers without ever reaching the three-figure mark. Here are 5 players whose run tallies prove that impact and consistency matter more than individual records in T20 cricket.
MS Dhoni - The Ultimate Finisher
MS Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches without registering a century. Despite being one of the greatest finishers in T20 history, the IPL hundred always remained elusive.
Why Dhoni Never Got An IPL 100
Dhoni mostly batted in the middle and lower order, focusing on match finishes rather than personal milestones. Limited overs and frequent not-out innings reduced his chances of reaching three figures.
Robin Uthappa - Consistent Run Accumulator
Robin Uthappa amassed 4,952 runs in 205 IPL matches, becoming one of the league’s most reliable batters without scoring a hundred. Uthappa consistently provided strong starts and stabilising innings for multiple franchises.
Uthappa’s Near Misses
Often opening the innings, Uthappa delivered several impactful knocks but fell short of a century, with 88 being his highest IPL score, highlighting consistency over big milestones.
Dinesh Karthik - So Close Yet So Far
Dinesh Karthik has scored 4,842 runs in 257 matches, making him one of the highest IPL run-getters without a century. Renowned for his adaptability and sharp finishing skills, Karthik has thrived in various batting roles.
The Famous 97 of DK*
Karthik came agonisingly close to an IPL hundred with a 97*. His role as a finisher and late-order batter often left him short of time to reach 100.
Faf du Plessis - Model of Consistency
Faf du Plessis has scored 4,773 runs in 154 IPL matches, excelling as a top-order batter for multiple franchises. A model of consistency at the top of the order, Faf has built his reputation on solid technique.
Why Faf Missed the Century Mark
Despite batting long and scoring heavily, Faf’s highest IPL score is 96. Running out of partners or overs often stopped him from converting fifties into hundreds.
Gautam Gambhir - The Aggressive Opener
Former IPL-winning captain Gautam Gambhir scored 4,217 runs in 154 matches, playing a key role in building strong starts. As one of the league’s most influential captains and top-order batters, Gambhir built his success on gritty determination.
Gambhir’s Unconverted Big Scores
Gambhir’s highest IPL score of 93 underlines how close he came. His selfless approach and team-first mindset often saw him take risks rather than chase milestones.
