5 Records Jasprit Bumrah Broke During IND vs ENG 1st Test: Overtaking Wasim Akram, Equalling Kapil Dev And...
5 Records Jasprit Bumrah Broke During IND vs ENG 1st Test: Overtaking Wasim Akram, Equalling Kapil Dev And...

Jasprit Bumrah once again showcased his class and broke multiple records during his impressive bowling spell in the first innings of the ongoing first Test match between India and England at Headingley, Leeds.

Here's list of records which Bumrah broke during first innings of IND vs ENG 1st Test: 

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
1. Most Wickets For An Asian Bowler In SENA Countries

1. Most Wickets For An Asian Bowler In SENA Countries

During this fantastic spell, Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Pakistan great Wasim Akram to become the highest wicket-taking Asian bowler in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

Most wickets for Asian bowlers in SENA countries

Jasprit Bumrah - 150 in in 31 matches

Wasim Akram - 146 in 32 matches

Anil Kumble - 141 in 35 matches

Ishant Sharma - 127 in 40 matches

Zaheer Khan - 119 in 30 matches

2. Most Five Wicket Hauls For India In Away Tests

2. Most Five Wicket Hauls For India In Away Tests

Jasprit Bumrah finished his bowling spell with impressive bowling figures of 5 for 83 in 24.4 overs in England's first innings in the ongoing first Test in Headingley. This was Bumrah's 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and 12 of them have come away from home. With this, Bumrah equalled legendary Kapil Dev as the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in away Tests.

Most Five Wicket Hauls For India In Away Tests

12 - Jasprit Bumrah (64 inns)

12 - Kapil Dev (108 inns)

10 - Anil Kumble (121 inns)

 9 - Ishant Sharma (111 inns)

3. First Asian Bowler To Reach 150 Wickets In SENA Countries

3. First Asian Bowler To Reach 150 Wickets In SENA Countries

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to pick up 150 Test wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia), during his fantastic bowling spell.  

4. Most Five-Wicket Hauls By An Indian In Tests In England

4. Most Five-Wicket Hauls By An Indian In Tests In England

Jasprit Bumrah has now claimed three five-wicket hauls in Test cricket in England, the most by an India bowler.  

5. Most Five-Wicket Hauls In The WTC History

5. Most Five-Wicket Hauls In The WTC History

Jasprit Bumrah has also surpassed Australia skipper Pat Cummins to become the pace bowler with the highest number (11) of five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship (WTC) history. Bumrah now shares the record for the most number of five-wicket hauls in WTC history with Ravichandran Ashwin.  

6. Bumrah Can Create These More Records During IND vs ENG Series

6. Bumrah Can Create These More Records During IND vs ENG Series

Bumrah needs 10 more wickets to overtake Ishant Sharma (51 wickets in 15 Tests) and become the highest wicket-taker for India in England in Test cricket.   Bumrah’s best Test bowling figures are 6/27 against West Indies in 2019. However, he has the golden opportunity to surpass Ishant Sharma's 7/74, which stands as the best bowling figures by an Indian in England in Test cricket.

7. All Eyes On Bumrah's Workload Management

7. All Eyes On Bumrah's Workload Management

Despite his brilliant performance in the first Test, Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play all five Test matches in England due to workload management following his back injury, which he sustained in Australia earlier this year. After suffering a stress-related lower back injury during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney, Bumrah missed the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in UAE. He also missed the initial matches of IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians (MI). So, Bumrah's workload management will be very crucial during the ongoing England tour.  

