5 Women Cricketers With Centuries In All Three Formats: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman, Joins List With Heather Knight - Check Full List

Only a handful of elite women have scored hundreds in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, a true measure of versatility across formats. Here's a look at this rare and historic achievement.

 

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
Heather Knight (England)

Heather Knight (England)

Heather Knight became the first woman to achieve centuries in all three formats. She’s scored two Test tons, against Australia in 2013 and 2022, alongside centuries in both ODIs and T20Is. 

 

Tammy Beaumont (England)

Tammy Beaumont (England)

Beaumont followed closely behind Knight, completing her set with a Test hundred in 2023. With 12 ODI centuries and a blistering 116 in T20Is, she stands out as one of the most prolific openers in modern women’s cricket. 

 

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt joined the elite list in 2024. Known for her elegant stroke play, she reached the milestone with a century in each format: Test, ODI, and T20I, against top-tier opponents. She’s the first South African woman to achieve this feat.

 

Beth Mooney (Australia)

Beth Mooney (Australia)

Australia’s Beth Mooney became the first Aussie woman to hit centuries in all formats in early 2025. With centuries in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, Mooney’s calm presence and consistency across formats showcase why she’s considered one of the best finishers in the women’s game.

 

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Smriti Mandhana (India)

On June 28, 2025, Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a century in all three formats. Her maiden T20I century against England added to her growing legacy that already included multiple ODI and Test centuries. 

 

Why This Milestone Matters

Why This Milestone Matters

Scoring hundreds in all formats proves a player’s technical excellence, mental resilience, and match adaptability. These women have mastered the demands of long-format patience, one-day consistency, and T20 aggression, cementing their place among the game’s legends.

 

All Images: X

