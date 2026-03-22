6 players who left Pakistan Super League to join IPL: Dasun Shanaka, Blessing Muzarabani and...

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In a major blow for Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has reportedly opted out of his contract with Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as a replacement of the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was earlier ruled out due to a groin injury.



This marks yet another high-profile exit from the PSL ahead of its upcoming season, highlighting the growing pull of the IPL for overseas stars.

Here's list of some of the notable overseas players who have recently left PSL contract to join IPL: