6 players who left Pakistan Super League to join IPL: Dasun Shanaka, Blessing Muzarabani and...
In a major blow for Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has reportedly opted out of his contract with Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as a replacement of the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was earlier ruled out due to a groin injury.
This marks yet another high-profile exit from the PSL ahead of its upcoming season, highlighting the growing pull of the IPL for overseas stars.
Here's list of some of the notable overseas players who have recently left PSL contract to join IPL:
1. Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka, RR)
The most recent and high-profile switch from Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Indian Premier League (IPL) involves the Sri Lankan T20I captain Dasun Shanaka who has reportedly opted out of his contract with Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 season. Shanaka is set to join Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2026 season as a replacement of the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was earlier ruled out due to a groin injury. After going unsold in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, his impressive performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup - including a blistering 76 against Pakistan - made him a prime target for Rajasthan Royals. (Pic credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)
2. Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe, KKR)
Blessing Muzarabani, the 6'8" Zimbabwean pacer was a massive gain for Islamabad United after his 13-wicket haul in the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, he shocked the PSL franchise by withdrawing to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL 2026 season. This switch drew significant attention and frustration among PSL fans. (Pic credit: IANS/KKR)
3. Corbin Bosch (South Africa, MI)
South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch made headlines in 2025 when he was picked in the Diamond category by Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025. However, when an injury replacement slot opened up at Mumbai Indians for pacer Lizaad Williams, Bosch opted for the move to India, leaving PSL contract. The PCB responded strongly, banning Bosch from the PSL for one year to set a precedent against such switches amid clashing league schedules. (Pic credit: IANS/Mumbai Indians)
4. Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka, GT)
Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis played part of PSL 2025 for Quetta Gladiators before the league faced disruptions (including geopolitical issues). He opted not to return and instead joined Gujarat Titans in the IPL as a replacement for Jos Buttler, marking his IPL debut. (Pic credit: IANS/Gujarat Titans)
5. Mitchell Owen (Australia, PBKS)
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen was with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL but withdrew to join Punjab Kings in the IPL, replacing Glenn Maxwell. His decision was linked to availability and better opportunities in the cash-rich league. (Pic credit: IANS/Punjab Kings)
6. Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand, PBKS)
New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson had PSL ties with Quetta Gladiators but he honored his prior IPL commitment with Punjab Kings, stepping in as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson. He even played all playoff matches, including the final. (Pic credit: IANS)
Why do overseas players choose IPL over PSL?
The Indian Premier League (IPL) remains the overwhelming preference for most overseas (foreign/international) cricketers over the Pakistan Super League (PSL), primarily due to significantly higher financial rewards, greater global exposure, prestige, and long-term career benefits. (Pic credit: ICC/Punjab Kings/KKR)
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