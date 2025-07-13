6 Players With Most Centuries For India In SENA Countries: KL Rahul Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 10th Century
India’s modern-day batting star KL Rahul has etched his name in the record books by scoring his 10th international century in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. With this, he becomes the sixth Indian batter to reach double digits in centuries across these challenging overseas conditions.
Here’s a look at the top Indian century-makers in SENA nations:
Sachin Tendulkar – 26 Centuries
The Master Blaster leads the list with a phenomenal 26 centuries in SENA countries. Renowned for delivering in pressure situations, Tendulkar’s adaptability and dominance across all conditions are unmatched.
Virat Kohli – 22 Centuries
Virat Kohli stands second with 22 centuries. Known for his aggressive intent and consistency, Kohli has built a legacy of match-defining knocks in difficult conditions overseas.
Rohit Sharma – 15 Centuries
The “Hitman” comes in third with 15 centuries, proving his versatility beyond home turf. His commanding strokeplay and improved overseas form have made him a vital asset in SENA tours.
Sourav Ganguly – 13 Centuries
The former Indian captain was known for leading from the front. His 13 centuries in SENA countries underline his ability to rise on tough tours and inspire the team.
Rahul Dravid – 13 Centuries
Known as "The Wall", Dravid’s technique and temperament made him a pillar in overseas Tests. His elegant centuries across SENA venues earned him legendary status.
KL Rahul – 10 Centuries
With a superb hundred at Lord’s, KL Rahul has now completed 10 centuries in the SENA nations. His ability to open under testing conditions and anchor the innings has made him one of India’s most dependable overseas performers.
ALL IMAGES: X, BCCI
Trending Photos