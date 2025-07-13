Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931225https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/6-players-with-most-centuries-for-india-in-sena-countries-kl-rahul-joins-virat-kohli-sachin-tendulkar-with-10th-century-2931225
NewsPhotos6 Players With Most Centuries For India In SENA Countries: KL Rahul Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 10th Century
photoDetails

6 Players With Most Centuries For India In SENA Countries: KL Rahul Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 10th Century

India’s modern-day batting star KL Rahul has etched his name in the record books by scoring his 10th international century in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. With this, he becomes the sixth Indian batter to reach double digits in centuries across these challenging overseas conditions.

Here’s a look at the top Indian century-makers in SENA nations:

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar – 26 Centuries

1/7
Sachin Tendulkar – 26 Centuries

The Master Blaster leads the list with a phenomenal 26 centuries in SENA countries. Renowned for delivering in pressure situations, Tendulkar’s adaptability and dominance across all conditions are unmatched.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli – 22 Centuries

2/7
Virat Kohli – 22 Centuries

Virat Kohli stands second with 22 centuries. Known for his aggressive intent and consistency, Kohli has built a legacy of match-defining knocks in difficult conditions overseas.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma – 15 Centuries

3/7
Rohit Sharma – 15 Centuries

The “Hitman” comes in third with 15 centuries, proving his versatility beyond home turf. His commanding strokeplay and improved overseas form have made him a vital asset in SENA tours.

 

Follow Us

Sourav Ganguly – 13 Centuries

4/7
Sourav Ganguly – 13 Centuries

The former Indian captain was known for leading from the front. His 13 centuries in SENA countries underline his ability to rise on tough tours and inspire the team.

 

Follow Us

Rahul Dravid – 13 Centuries

5/7
Rahul Dravid – 13 Centuries

Known as "The Wall", Dravid’s technique and temperament made him a pillar in overseas Tests. His elegant centuries across SENA venues earned him legendary status.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul – 10 Centuries

6/7
KL Rahul – 10 Centuries

With a superb hundred at Lord’s, KL Rahul has now completed 10 centuries in the SENA nations. His ability to open under testing conditions and anchor the innings has made him one of India’s most dependable overseas performers.

 

Follow Us

7/7

ALL IMAGES: X, BCCI

Follow Us
Ind vs EngKL RahulVirat KohliSachin tendulkarRahul DravidSourav GangulyKL Rahul SENA centuriesKL Rahul 10th centurymost centuries by Indians in SENASachin Tendulkar SENA centuriesVirat Kohli overseas centuriesIndian batsmen in SENA countriesRahul Dravid centuriesSourav Ganguly SENA recordRohit Sharma centuries abroadKL Rahul Lord’s centuryIndian cricketers overseas recordstop Indian run scorers in SENAKL Rahul batting recordsIndia cricket stats SENAcricket centuries in SENA countries
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Railways
India’s Most Scenic Toy Trains: A Bucket-List Ride For Every Train Lover
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In International Cricket: Anil Kumble At Top, Ravindra Jadeja On 5th Spot, Jasprit Bumrah At...
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For July 14- 20: You're Full Of Fire THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
KL Rahul
KL Rahul's Net Worth In 2025: Cars, Brand Deals, IPL Salary & More; Check Jaw-Dropping Earnings Of India Cricketer
camera icon7
title
Ananya Panday
MEET The Man Behind India's First Ever Heart Transplant And His Connection To Actress Ananya Panday
NEWS ON ONE CLICK