NewsPhotos6 Players With Most Runs In ODIs For India: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli At 2nd, Rohit Sharma Rises - Check Full List
6 Players With Most Runs In ODIs For India: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli At 2nd, Rohit Sharma Rises - Check Full List

Across decades, India has produced world-class batters who have dominated One Day Internationals. From Tendulkar’s timeless mastery to Rohit’s explosive brilliance, here’s a look at the top six run-scorers for India in ODIs.

Updated:Oct 23, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar - The Benchmark of Greatness

Sachin Tendulkar - The Benchmark of Greatness

With 18,426 ODI runs in 452 innings, Sachin Tendulkar remains the gold standard of batting excellence. His blend of technique, hunger, and unmatched consistency shaped generations and defined Indian cricket through the 1990s and 2000s.

Virat Kohli - The Modern Chase Master

Virat Kohli - The Modern Chase Master

14,181 runs in 292 innings, Virat Kohli’s stats tell a story of relentless pursuit. Known for converting starts into match-winning knocks, his fitness and mental strength have made him India’s most dependable chaser in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma - The Elegant Powerhouse

Rohit Sharma - The Elegant Powerhouse

With 11,249 runs in 267 innings, Rohit Sharma has redefined modern batting. The only player to score three ODI double centuries, he surpassed Ganguly in the second ODI against Australia. 

Sourav Ganguly - The Fearless Leader

Sourav Ganguly - The Fearless Leader

11,221 runs in 297 innings, Sourav Ganguly brought aggression and attitude to Indian cricket. As captain, he led a new generation with confidence and established India’s dominance overseas with his fearless approach.

Rahul Dravid - The Wall in Whites and Blues

Rahul Dravid - The Wall in Whites and Blues

10,768 runs in 314 innings, Rahul Dravid’s ODI record often goes underrated. His adaptability, technical class, and match awareness made him the perfect anchor during India’s golden middle-order era.

MS Dhoni - The Finisher Supreme

MS Dhoni - The Finisher Supreme

With 10,599 runs in 294 innings, MS Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher. Calm under pressure and explosive when needed, his leadership and match-winning instincts turned countless close contests India’s way.

Legacy of Indian Batting Greats

Legacy of Indian Batting Greats

From Tendulkar’s dominance to Kohli’s chase craft and Dhoni’s composure, these six legends have built India’s ODI legacy. Together, they’ve set standards of excellence that continue to inspire the next generation of Indian batters.

The Road Ahead for Indian Cricket

The Road Ahead for Indian Cricket

With stars like Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer emerging, the baton is being passed to a new era. India’s ODI future remains bright, built on the foundation laid by these six icons who turned runs into records and dreams into milestones.

