6 Times In Test History When Teams Had Five Individual Centurions In One Test Match: India Joins Pakistan, Sri Lanka & More - Check Full List
Scoring five individual centuries in a single Test match is a rare and remarkable achievement in cricket history. Only six teams have accomplished this batting feat, with dominant performances spread across decades.
Australia Vs West Indies - 1995
Australian batters scored 5 centuries in the first innings against West Indies, which include: Colin McDonald (127), Neil Harvey (204), Keith Miller (109), Ron Archer (128), Richie Benaud (121). Australia won by an innings and 82 runs.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh - 2001
Pakistan batters scored all 5 centuries in the first innings against Bangladesh, which include: Saeed Anwar (101), Taufeeq Umar (104), Inzamam-ul-Haq (105), Mohammad Yusuf (102), Abdul Razzaq (110). Pakistan won by an innings and 264 runs.
England Vs West Indies - 2007
England batters scored 4 centuries in the first innings and 1 century in the second innings, which include: 1st Innings - Alastair Cook (105), Paul Collingwood (111), Ian Bell (109), Matt Prior (126). 2nd Innings - Kevin Pieterson (109). The match was drawn.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh - 2013
Sri Lanka batters scored 3 centuries in the first innings and 2 centuries in the second innings, which include: 1st innings - Kumar Sangakkara (142), Lahiru Thirimanne (155), Dinesh Chandimal (116). 2nd Innings - Tillakaratne Dilshan (126), Kumar Sangakkara (105). The match was drawn.
Pakistan Vs Australia - 2014
Pakistan batters scored 3 centuries in the first innings and 2 centuries in the second innings, which include: 1st innings - Azhar Ali (109), Younis Khan (213), Misbah-ul-Haq (101). 2nd Innings - Azhar Ali (100), Misbah-ul-Haq (101). Pakistan won by 356 runs.
India Vs England - 2025
India batters scored 3 centuries in the first innings and 2 centuries in the second innings, which include: 1st innings - Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), Rishabh Pant (134). 2nd Innings - KL Rahul (137), Rishabh Pant (118). England won the match by 5 wickets.
India’s Unwanted History
India becomes the first team in 148 years of Test cricket to lose a match despite five centuries in one game.
