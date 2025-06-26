Advertisement
6 Times In Test History When Teams Had Five Individual Centurions In One Test Match: India Joins Pakistan, Sri Lanka & More - Check Full List

Scoring five individual centuries in a single Test match is a rare and remarkable achievement in cricket history. Only six teams have accomplished this batting feat, with dominant performances spread across decades.

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Australia Vs West Indies - 1995

Australia Vs West Indies - 1995

Australian batters scored 5 centuries in the first innings against West Indies, which include: Colin McDonald (127), Neil Harvey (204), Keith Miller (109), Ron Archer (128), Richie Benaud (121). Australia won by an innings and 82 runs. 

 

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh - 2001

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh - 2001

Pakistan batters scored all 5 centuries in the first innings against Bangladesh, which include: Saeed Anwar (101), Taufeeq Umar (104), Inzamam-ul-Haq (105), Mohammad Yusuf (102), Abdul Razzaq (110). Pakistan won by an innings and 264 runs. 

 

England Vs West Indies - 2007

England Vs West Indies - 2007

England batters scored 4 centuries in the first innings and 1 century in the second innings, which include: 1st Innings - Alastair Cook (105), Paul Collingwood (111), Ian Bell (109), Matt Prior (126). 2nd Innings - Kevin Pieterson (109). The match was drawn. 

 

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh - 2013

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh - 2013

Sri Lanka batters scored 3 centuries in the first innings and 2 centuries in the second innings, which include: 1st innings - Kumar Sangakkara (142), Lahiru Thirimanne (155), Dinesh Chandimal (116). 2nd Innings - Tillakaratne Dilshan (126), Kumar Sangakkara (105). The match was drawn. 

 

Pakistan Vs Australia - 2014

Pakistan Vs Australia - 2014

Pakistan batters scored 3 centuries in the first innings and 2 centuries in the second innings, which include: 1st innings - Azhar Ali (109), Younis Khan (213), Misbah-ul-Haq (101). 2nd Innings - Azhar Ali (100), Misbah-ul-Haq (101). Pakistan won by 356 runs. 

 

India Vs England - 2025

India Vs England - 2025

India batters scored 3 centuries in the first innings and 2 centuries in the second innings, which include: 1st innings - Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), Rishabh Pant (134). 2nd Innings - KL Rahul (137), Rishabh Pant (118). England won the match by 5 wickets. 

 

India’s Unwanted History

India’s Unwanted History

India becomes the first team in 148 years of Test cricket to lose a match despite five centuries in one game.

 

