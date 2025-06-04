Advertisement
NewsPhotos6 Uncapped Indian Batters With Most Runs In Debut IPL Season: Priyansh Arya Leads The Chart, Devdutt Padikkal Follows - Check Full List
6 Uncapped Indian Batters With Most Runs In Debut IPL Season: Priyansh Arya Leads The Chart, Devdutt Padikkal Follows - Check Full List

In IPL history, several uncapped Indian batters have made remarkable impacts in their debut seasons by scoring impressive runs and announcing themselves on the big stage. Here are 6 of them. 

 

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Priyansh Arya (2025)

Priyansh Arya made a sensational IPL debut in 2025, scoring a record-breaking 475 runs, the highest ever by an uncapped Indian batter in their debut season. His campaign featured two half-centuries and a century, backed by an explosive strike rate of 179.3.

 

Devdutt Padikkal (2020)

Devdutt Padikkal burst onto the IPL scene in 2020 with an impressive tally of 473 runs. Known for his elegant stroke play and calm temperament, Padikkal was a key player at the top of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting order. 

 

Shreyas Iyer (2015)

Shreyas Iyer announced himself in the IPL in 2015 by scoring 439 runs in his debut campaign. His aggressive yet technically sound batting helped Delhi Capitals gain momentum in many matches. 

 

Tilak Varma (2022)

In 2022, Tilak Varma impressed with 397 runs as an uncapped batter making his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians. His stylish left-handed batting combined classical shots with powerful hitting. 

 

Rahul Tripathi (2017)

Rahul Tripathi’s debut IPL season in 2017 saw him score 391 runs with aggressive stroke play and excellent running between the wickets. Tripathi’s fearless approach and ability to accelerate innings earned him recognition as a dangerous T20 player.

 

Venkatesh Iyer (2021)

Venkatesh Iyer, in his 2021 debut IPL season, amassed 370 runs with a blend of power-hitting and handy medium-pace bowling. His aggressive starts and ability to clear the boundary helped KKR post or chase competitive totals.

 

