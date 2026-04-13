7 batters to score fastest IPL fifty for RCB: Chris Gayle at 2nd, Rajat Patidar at 3rd; AB de Villiers at...; check full list
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have always been synonymous with aggressive batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL). From Chris Gayle's carnage to modern-day fireworks by Rajat Patidar and Romario Shepherd, RCB batters have produced some of the most blistering knocks in IPL history.
Here are the top 7 fastest fifties scored by RCB players in the Indian Premier League:
1. Romario Shepherd - 14 Balls
The record for the fastest fifty in RCB colors belongs to the West Indian powerhouse Romario Shepherd. In a high-stakes clash against Chennai Super Kings during the 2025 season, Shepherd turned the game on its head. Entering the fray late, he reached the 50-run milestone in just 14 deliveries, cementing his place as the ultimate RCB finisher. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Chris Gayle - 17 Balls
During his legendary 175 not out knock for RCB against Pune Warriors India - the highest individual score in T20 history - Chris Gayle reached his fifty in just 17 balls. It was a day where records fell like tenpins, and Gayle’s early blitz set the foundation for a total that remains etched in cricketing folklore. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Rajat Patidar - 17 Balls
RCB's current captain Rajat Patidar joined the elite list with a sensational 17-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 on Monday, April 12. He took apart the MI spin attack, including a hat-trick of sixes off Mayank Markande, to reach his milestone with a staggering strike rate of 311.76. (Pic credit: RCB)
4. Faf du Plessis - 18 Balls
Former RCB skipper Faf du Plessis brought his experience and aggression to the top order. His 18-ball fifty against GT during IPL 2024 was a masterclass in timing and placement, helping set a strong platform in a high-scoring game. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Robin Uthappa - 19 Balls
Long before the modern power-hitting revolution, Robin Uthappa held the crown. In the 2010 season, Uthappa played a vintage "fearless" knock against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). His 19-ball fifty at the Chinnaswamy remained the fastest by an Indian batter for RCB for a remarkable 16 years until Patidar finally eclipsed it in 2026. (Pic credit: RCB)
6. Rajat Patidar - 19 Balls
Rajat Patidar's earlier fireworks for RCB in 2024 against SRH also came off 19 balls, underlining his penchant for quick acceleration. His clean hitting and composure under pressure have made him a vital cog in RCB's middle order. (Pic credit: RCB)
7. AB de Villiers - 21 Balls
AB de Villiers, known as Mr 360, needs a special mention. While not always the absolute fastest on this list, De Villiers scored a 21-ball fifty for RCB against Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2012 season. (Pic credit: RCB)
Trending Photos