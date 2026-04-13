7 batters to score fastest IPL fifty for RCB: Chris Gayle at 2nd, Rajat Patidar at 3rd; AB de Villiers at...; check full list

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have always been synonymous with aggressive batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL). From Chris Gayle's carnage to modern-day fireworks by Rajat Patidar and Romario Shepherd, RCB batters have produced some of the most blistering knocks in IPL history.

Here are the top 7 fastest fifties scored by RCB players in the Indian Premier League: